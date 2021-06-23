This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

Have you heard or read about CBD oil’s benefits? If yes, you are probably considering purchasing the product. Just because it has some potential benefits, does not mean you may buy any CBD oil product you want. There are considerations to make for the best possible product. When you fail to consider these factors, you might end up with a product that may not measure up to your expectations.

That may happen because there are various CBD oil goods that differ vastly in the case of quality. So, ask these and many other questions when looking to buy CBD oil online or from a physical store to ensure that it meets your expectations.

Where Does Its CBD Come From?

It is possible to extract cannabidiol from marijuana or industrial hemp. The source plant of this product can play a part in its quality, cannabinoid content, and terpene profile. Marijuana is a cannabis variety with a higher amount of tetrahydrocannabinol as compared to hemp. Industrial hemp only has up to 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol. So, CBD products derived from hemp are described with the phrase ‘low THC’.

The US federal government allows selling only low THC CBD items. Your state’s legislation may allow trading marijuana-based CBD products. Even if that US state permits it, you may still require a medical marijuana card to buy the product from a dispensary.

Besides, the federal government does not properly regulate hemp CBD products for purity and safety. That means the product may have more THC than what the government legislation allows. Remember, ingesting a higher level of THC can leave you intoxicated. Therefore, it is also a must to confirm which the source herb of the product is. So, remember this when seeking to buy cannabis oil online or offline.

Where Does Its Hemp Come From?

Cannabidiol is an industrial hemp compound. Not every hemp plant is of the same quality. The quality of the herb may vary according to many different factors, including its farm soil. Hemp has the capability to absorb what the soil contains. That means if that farm has the form of soil with contaminants, then it may affect the CBD product’s purity and quality.

Tests may be done to identify whether the product’s raw material has contaminants. Regardless, some amount of those unsafe substances may be in the product even after the trials. Therefore, it is a must to look at the source of this CBD product to help ensure its quality and purity. The US grows many of the world’s best hemp plants. The same applies to Switzerland and Canada.

