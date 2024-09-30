Rachel Lindsay Isn't 'Focused' on Dating Amid Her Divorce

Rachel Lindsay will soon be a bachelorette again, but the Bachelorette alum isn’t prioritizing dating amid her divorce from Bryan Abasolo.

“Honestly, it’s not a focus right now,” the attorney, 39, told Us Weekly in an interview published on Sunday, September 29. “I’m just trying to get through it. Then, get at me.”

Rachel also shared how she’s healing from her breakup, which began in January when Bryan, 43, filed for divorce after four years of marriage. The pair fell in love on The Bachelorette season 13 in 2017 and tied the knot two years later.

“Friends [and] family keep me empowered,” the reality TV star continued. “I saw this quote the other day about romanticizing life and it was just learning about loving the simple things, whether it’s going on a walk, whether it’s just being thankful for the air that we breathe [or] whether it’s just like laughing with a friend.”

Rachel concluded, “I’m really holding onto those moments, because they give me life.”

Though dating isn’t at the top of her to-do list right now, Rachel previously shared that she was “open” to meeting someone new.

“It’s weird because I am months out from the separation — we are past it. Now I’m in a place where I don’t necessarily want to get into the details of it, but I want to talk about the healing process, because it’s very real,” she said during a July 3 appearance on Scott Evans’ YouTube channel. “And I’m in this weird space where I am still in my 30s, I am divorcing and I don’t have kids. [But] I want kids and I want to date.”

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association

The podcaster revealed that she was trying to fight off her “broken wing syndrome,” where she “dates guys that I see potential in.”

“I see [that] they are a good person, but maybe they need a little guidance or a little help. Rather than dating the person who is already there,” Rachel continued. Instead, she wants to meet someone who is “stable and secure.”

“I can no longer date for potential. I have to date somebody who knows who they are, knows what they want, is secure in who they are and are not intimidated,” she added.

“I would have to be swept off my feet to really be like, ‘Oh, he’s The One.’ I’m trying to have fun and have a roster,” Rachel explained, noting that she wants to date someone who is between 45 and 55 years old with some “exceptions to the rule.” She’s also not worried so much about “physical” attributions.

“I do want you to be loyal, have a personality, adventurous, charming and maybe even a little corny,” she added. “I want them to be ambitious but also very understanding.”

Bryan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for his split from Rachel when he filed divorce paperwork in Los Angeles on January 2, Life & Style confirmed at the time. He listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023, and requested spousal support.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” the chiropractor wrote on Instagram after the filing. “My parents have been married forever, and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

In July, a judge ruled that Rachel would have to pay her ex $13,000 per month in temporary spousal support. Bryan claimed he needed that much in order to move out of their shared marital home. He was spotted doing so one week after winning the spousal support battle.