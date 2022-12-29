Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast.

“It had to do with Chase, y’all,” Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, “He’s always in the middle of it!”

Emmy, who got engaged to Chase, 26, in October, clarified that “there’s no hate at all” between her and Savannah. “I mean, I know we’re not sisters yet, but family’s gonna get in arguments,” the influencer added.

The ladies pointed to their sometimes clashing personalities as the “disconnect” in their relationship, and Emmy said she simply tries to stay out of the Sassy by Savannah founder’s way. “I don’t mess with Savannah! At least I try not to,” Emmy quipped.

While Chase’s sister still has some warming up to do toward his wife-to-be, his dad, Todd Chrisley, is fully supportive of his relationship with Emmy. The real estate mogul, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in November after being found guilty of tax evasion and fraud, previously told Life & Style that he was “grateful” his son met such a wonderful person.

“Chase has had s—t for luck when it comes to picking people to date, and I’ve made no bones about the people he dates,” the Chrisley Knows Best star, 53, said in August 2020. “God answered that prayer with Emmy. She is a good, decent, honorable, honest, all-American sweetheart and her family is just literally salt of the Earth. You do not get any better than her family.”

Chase and Emmy made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 but weathered some ups and downs before the Growing Up Chrisley star eventually popped the question. In August 2021, Chase told Life & Style he was “single” after he and Emmy played “ping-pong” in their relationship, meaning their romance was on-and-off for a bit.

“We just thought it would be healthier and better for both of us,” Chase said at the time. “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up.”

Emmy revealed on Savannah’s podcast that their split lasted about “two weeks,” and they found their way back to each other.