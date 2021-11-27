Full 360? Scott Disick was spotted on a dinner date with his ex-girlfriend Christine Burke just one day after he seemingly skipped the Kardashians’ Thanksgiving celebration.

Scott, 38, and Christine, 25, were spotted leaving Nobu Malibu on Friday, November 26, according to photos published by Hollywood Life. The Flip It Like Disick star donned a simple black jacket and baseball cap, while the model wore a plain white long-sleeved shirt over jeans.

This wasn’t the first time the Talentless brand founder was seen with the model though, as they also had a dinner date in West Hollywood on November 14.

The two were first seen together in March 2016, per Us Weekly, one year after Scott ended his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney, 42, dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 and share three children: Mason, Reign and Penelope Disick.

Scott and Christine were seen together again two months later, making out at a yacht party in the South of France. Their relationship appeared to fizzle out when he was later spotted with Australian model Megan Blake Irwin that year.



MediaPunch/Shutterstock

It seems Scott didn’t get the invite to the Kardashian-Jenners’ Thanksgiving dinner amid tension with Kourtney over her relationship with fiancé Travis Barker.

In August, Scott allegedly sent an Instagram DM to Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima after the photos of the couple packing on the PDA during their summer vacation in Europe surfaced online. “Yo, is this chick OK!??? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote in the alleged message, which was posted by Younes, 28, via his Instagram Story.

At the time, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Scott and Kourtney had been at odds for a while.

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the insider revealed on September 2. “Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk.

However, following Kourtney’s engagement to the Blink-182 rocker, 46, on October 17, it seems Scott has changed his tune. He and the Poosh founder “agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids,” a second insider exclusively told Life & Style on November 3.

Now Scott is even finding time to date “here and there,” a third source told Life & Style at the time. Although the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star isn’t with anyone “seriously at the moment,” he is now “in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”