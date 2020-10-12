Courtesy Scott Disick/Instagram; INSTARImages.com

He’s not a regular dad, he’s a cool dad! Scott Disick took his kids Mason Disick and Penelope Disick and his niece North West out for a fun-filled night at celebrity hotspot Nobu on Sunday, October 11.

“Squad up,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37, captioned a photo of Penelope, 8, and North, 7, making peace signs in the backseat of his luxury vehicle. On the ride home from the restaurant, the precious cousins had a blast singing “Lay All Your Love on Me” by ABBA.

Based on the photos and videos Scott shared, he was the only adult supervision for the evening. However, when he’s not hanging out with the kiddos in his famous family, he’s focused on jumping back into the dating pool following his split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie.

Life & Style confirmed the pair’s first split in late May. That said, Scott and the up-and-coming actress, 23, tried to make their relationship work before things ultimately fizzled out for good in mid-August. Since then, the Talentless founder has been spotted out and about in Los Angeles with multiple women — including model Bella Banos. Scott and the 24-year-old first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after taking a trip together in 2017.

“At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected,” Bella told In Touch at the time. “Scott will call and say, ‘I miss you. I want to see you.’ He always flies me to wherever he is. We spend so much time together.”

Despite Scott and Bella’s long history, the New York native “isn’t settling down with anyone,” a source previously told Life & Style. “He’s playing the field.” While Scott and Sofia appeared to be civil following their last breakup, Lionel Richie‘s daughter has since unfollowed her former flame on Instagram. According to the insider, seeing Scott move on “hit a raw nerve” for Sofia. “She still isn’t over him.”

In the meantime, she’s been “leaning on” her sister, Nicole Richie, “for support” during this difficult time, added the source. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”

