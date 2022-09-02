Let’s talk about the birds and the bees. Sex/Life had fans in a chokehold — no pun intended — when it was released on Netflix in June 2021 and has had viewers hooked ever since. After binging the show once … or twice, people are wondering when does season 2 come out? What is going on in the love triangle between Cooper Connelly, Billie Connelly and Brad Simon? Keep reading to learn everything we know about Sex/Life season 2.

When Does Sex/Life Season 2 Premiere?

Although the season 2 release date has yet to be announced, the cast has shared behind-the-scenes content while filming the upcoming season. In January 2022, Adam Demos (who plays bad boy Brad) shared his excitement when the cast started filming.

“Almost time to start @sexlife season 2 Pumped!” Adam wrote via Instagram.

Netflix

Margaret Odette, who portrays Sasha Snow in the series, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram while teasing upcoming scenes for season 2. From selfies to throwback pictures with Sarah Shahi (who plays Billie) in the pink metallic jacket … it looks like season 2 is going to be just as good as the first season.

“Sex/Life debuted a year ago on Netflix! Wow, it’s been an epic ride since then,” Margaret captioned her June 2022 Instagram post. “I’m beyond grateful to our creators, crew, and all the fans for loving on our show. A few memories from filming season 2.”

What Has the Cast Said About Sex/Life Season 2?

Adam teased the upcoming season and revealed there will be “wild” storylines. “I can’t say anything because it’ll ruin it, but it’s crazy,” Adam told Entertainment Tonight in May 2022. “It was a wild ride season 1, and they turned it up. A lot,” he continued.

“We’ve got some new cast in there, who are amazing. You’re in for — I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed, that’s for sure.”

Are Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Still Together?

Yes, the two costars-turned-lovers are still happily dating. The Perfect Pairing actor posted a selfie with Sarah in June 2022 and have been seen together in Sex/Life cast and crew’s online content. The pair sparked romance rumors on New Year’s Eve 2021, before going Instagram official 12 days later.

“ It’s a privilege to wake up every day with excitement as to what the day COULD bring, to look at Christmas lights and Halloween decorations w more astonishment than my kids, to get giddy at the smell of pages of a freshly opened book, to have found my love @adam_demos, to laugh til the sun comes up (sleep is boring), to dance when there’s no music,” she said in a lengthy January 2022 Instagram caption.