Working on her mind, body and soul! Sofia Richie was spotted heading to yoga in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 14. The up-and-coming actress, 22, has been working out quite a bit following her split from on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick in mid-August.

This time, Sofia rocked an all-black outfit consisting of a sports bra, high-waisted leggings, fashionable sunglasses and Nike sneakers. The California native did decide to add a little pop of color with a pink face mask.

Despite flying solo to her session, Sofia is spending a lot of time with her friends and family these days. In fact, the model is “leaning on” her sister, Nicole Richie, “for support” in the aftermath of her breakup, a source previously told Life & Style. “She’s full of good advice and is helping Sofia through it.”

Initially, Lionel Richie‘s daughter “tried convincing herself” she was over the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 37. However, things took a turn after Scott and model Bella Banos were photographed grabbing dinner at Nobu Malibu on October 1. “Seeing him with other women has hit a raw nerve.”

Just days later, the Talentless founder stepped out to celebrity hotspot Catch L.A. with a friend and two mystery women. “He isn’t settling down with anyone,” a separate source revealed to Life & Style on October 8. “He’s playing the field.”

Not-so-coincidentally, Sofia unfollowed Scott on Instagram the day after snapshots of him and Bella, 24, made headlines. As it happens, the E! personality and the 24-year-old brunette beauty have a long history.

Months before Scott and Sofia began dating in 2017, he and Bella sparked dating rumors after taking a trip to Costa Rica together. “Scott calls me his girl and we have said ‘I love you,’” she gushed to In Touch at the time. “At first, Scott was just my friend, but he got to know me on a different level. We’re super connected.”

