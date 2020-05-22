Another day, another secret Tana Mongeau photo shoot for us to drool over. The YouTuber, 21, showed off her bikini body on Instagram while prepping for another unnamed project on May 21.

“Shooting again today,” the blonde beauty wrote over a short video clip checking herself out as if the camera was a mirror. “Checking how I look. Vibes.” Tana rocked a sexy and skimpy white bikini as she posed in front of a wall of Playboy covers in her bedroom.

This isn’t the first time the MTV starlet has teased an undisclosed project while in quarantine. Tana revealed she and BFF Ashly Schwan have something up their sleeves on her Instagram Stories on May 12.

“I haven’t been Storying today, I’ve been getting ready and working on stuff,” she teased about the confidential project with her MTV: No Filter costar. “But I’m doing something so exciting today, that’s just all I want to say. That’s just all I want to say. If you know, you know. IYKYK, but just know it’s good.”

The Las Vegas native also hinted at a potential pivot to an uncensored platform after uploading an epic 4/20 video special to her YouTube channel in April. “4:20 special is finally coming today. Sorry, guys,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “I had to take some stuff out ’cause YouTube woulda exiled me [for real] on this one. I [really] do need a place for uncensored content … hmmmm.”

Plus, one of her older projects finally came to light amid self-isolation. Bustedness, her Ridiculoussness spinoff show with ex-husband Jake Paul, aired a two-episode special on MTV on May 6 and 7.

While the former flames seem to be fine to work together, it looks like there’s no bad blood on a personal level either. “I feel like my overall response toward [his relationships] is always going to be like, ‘If he’s happy, I’m happy for him,’” Tana told Life & Style exclusively of the former Disney star’s new relationship with Julia Rose. “I just know Jake, I know Jake loves a fun and fresh rotation. … He definitely likes to have fun and I’m not going to sit there and harp on every little thing or person that’s going to walk in and out of his life.”

Clearly, this bombshell is too busy putting in ~werk~!