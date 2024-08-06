the bachelorette recap did jenn let her ex stay in episode 5

The Monday, August 5, episode of The Bachelorette picked up after Jenn Tran’s ex Matt Rossi’s surprise arrival in New Zealand. Before the rose ceremony, Jenn had to decide whether she wanted to give her romance with Matt another chance and let him join her season.

What Happened With Jenn Tran and Ex Matt Rossi on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Jenn, 26, took the day to think about her decision. She was caught off guard to hear Matt say he was in love with her since she thought they were just friends. Plus, she didn’t want to hurt any of the other 11 men who she was still dating. Jenn filled the guys in on what was happening and explained that she needed to talk to Matt before moving on.

The other men weren’t happy to hear about Matt potentially joining the show. Devin, who already had a rose from his one-on-one date, was particularly upset and said he would leave the show if Jenn let Matt stay.

During her conversation with Matt, Jenn questioned why he decided he was ready for a future with her now. He explained that it was “now or never” because she was going to be getting engaged on this show. Matt eventually addressed the group and revealed that Jenn decided not to pursue things with him. He apologized to everyone and left, officially ending things between him and Jenn.

Who Did Jenn Tran Send Home at Rose Ceremony No. 4?

After Matt’s departure, there was still a rose ceremony to get to. Devin, Sam M. and Marcus already had roses from their one-on-one dates (Devin and Sam) and the group date. Jenn handed out the remaining roses to Grant, Jeremy, Jonathon, Spencer, Dylan and Austin. That meant that Thomas N. and John were sent home.

Who Got the 1st 1-on-1 Date With Jenn Tran in Episode 5?

The journey continued in New Zealand with Jonathon getting the first one-on-one date. The day began with a helicopter ride, during which Jenn had to give Jonathon a lot of reassurance due to his fear of helicopters. He was able to get past the fear and the date continued at a vineyard.

Both Jenn and Jonathon agreed that they needed to connect on more of an emotional level. On the nighttime portion of the date, Jonathon spoke about why he’s bad at opening up. He explained that he was previously in a relationship with a woman who he thought he was going to spend the rest of his life with. However, Jonathon said when his ex started abusing alcohol, things got “out of hand” as she accused him of manipulating her and questioning his character. “It absolutely destroyed me to my core,” Jonathon said of the relationship ending.

When Jenn explained that she also had a toxic, emotionally abusive ex, the two were able to connect on a deeper level. It was exactly the next step they needed and Jenn gave Jonathon a rose at the end of the night.

Austin Breaks Up With Jenn on the Group Date

Devin, Sam, Marcus, Spencer, Jeremy, Dylan and Austin were chosen for the group date. The guys had to get down and dirty on a sheep farm. Devin rubbed some of the guys — especially Sam M. and Austin — the wrong way when he pulled Jenn aside for a solo conversation during the daytime portion of the date. Then, Devin was chosen as the “farmer of the day, “which earned him some more one-on-one time with Jenn.

Austin was struggling because he had yet to receive a one-on-one date or group date rose. He admittedly didn’t feel like his relationship with Jenn was as far along as some of the other guys’. Austin decided to eliminate himself because he didn’t think he’d be able to give as much of himself to Jenn as everyone else had been. His exit left Jenn worried that the other men would start to leave too.

Jenn told the remaining six men on the group date that she was struggling with being vulnerable and she got reassurance from them that she could be as open as she needed to. Jenn decided not to give out a group date rose because she was so happy with how all of the men treated her during her difficult night.

Who Got the 2nd 1-on-1 Date With Jenn in Episode 5?

That left Grant to have the last date of the week. They took a romantic horseback ride, and during the dinner portion of the date, Grant wanted to make sure Jenn knew more than just the surface level things about him.

Grant revealed that his father has been an addict for 30 years, but said that he decided to check into rehab just before Grant left to film The Bachelorette and is now two months sober. Jenn praised Grant for sticking by his dad through all the difficult times and explained that she also lacked a father figure in her childhood.

By the end of the date, Jenn felt even closer to Grant and gave him the rose.

Who Did Jenn Send Home in Rose Ceremony No. 5?

There were eight men left going into the rose ceremony, with two — Jonathon and Grant — already with roses. Grant admitted to the other men that he was “falling in love” with Jenn.

The physician assistant student said she was more confident than ever that she knew exactly what she wanted, so she didn’t feel the need to have a cocktail party this week. Some of the men were worried because they didn’t get as much time with Jenn as they’d hoped.

At the rose ceremony, Jenn gave the remaining roses to Sam M., Devin, Marcus, Jeremy and Spencer, which meant that Dylan was sent home.