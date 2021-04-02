Growing pains? The Kardashian-Jenner sisters admitted they would be “devastated” if Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick had more kids with someone else.

During the Thursday, April 1, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim, Khloé and Kendall, who is on “Team Skourtney,” plotted to get the former flames back together. According to Khloé, 36, Scott, 37, would hook up with Kourtney, 41, “in two seconds” if given the opportunity. So, that’s exactly what the ladies did!

Kim, 40, and Khloé, arranged a romantic dinner for the coparents, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, complete with rose petals and a Switzerland theme. After all, Kourtney joked about finding a Swiss boyfriend and moving there.

Despite enjoying their alone time together, the Poosh.com founder and Flip It Like Disick producer kept the evening PG-13. However, Scott and Kourtney did end up in bed together … as a joke! They wanted Kim and Khloé to think they hooked up.

Ultimately, throughout the episode, the exes made it clear their relationship is “purely platonic.” Scott and Kourtney dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015. Since then, they’ve both moved on with other people.

Kourtney is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, while Scott is dating Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Amelia Gray Hamlin. The 19-year-old model is “totally cool” with her boyfriend having a “close relationship” with the E! personality, a source previously told Life & Style. “There aren’t any jealousy issues whatsoever.”

Amelia knows “she doesn’t have anything to worry about” because Kourtney and Travis, 45, are so happy together, the insider added. Additionally, she “thinks it’s important” for Scott and Kourtney to “remain amicable exes” for their kids’ “stability and well-being.”

Thankfully, Kourtney has also given Amelia her “seal of approval,” a second source revealed. “Amelia is great with the kids, they like her. That’s all that really counts.”

Additionally, “Amelia respects Kourtney and would never try to replace her,” assured the insider. “She knows where she stands.”

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. ET.