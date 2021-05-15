Family matters. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and their kids, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, have a seemingly strained relationship since the musician started dating girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

In May 2021, the former Miss USA opened up to People about her 2008 split from Travis and their coparenting journey. “We had a lot of money and fame and power, and we didn’t know how to navigate through life well together,” she explained. “It took us many years to learn how to coparent and how to separate our personal lives and our memories and feelings towards one another. It wasn’t something that happened overnight. I think my children deserve to have a relationship with their mother … and their father.”

She also spoke about her connections with her children, including oldest daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya. “My relationships with each one are so different because their personalities are so different. Atiana’s very humble and more quiet and just so talented. Landon’s just my crazy young guy,” Shanna gushed. “And Bama’s just this wild, crazy extrovert [who] is just very true to herself. I’m really proud of the young little souls that they are.”

The former Playboy cover girl asserted that she has “no ill will” toward the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during the interview. “I’m really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy … and a better father,” she said. “As long as she’s good to my children, that’s truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that’s key.”

In early April 2021, Shanna addressed why her kids spend more time at their dad’s home than hers. “How come your kids are always at their dad’s [and] rarely with you?” a fan asked during an Instagram Q&A. The Wedding Singer actress responded, “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me … LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”

However, the exact nature of the model’s relationship with her two youngest kids is unclear — as they have alluded to possible conflict with their mother. Scroll through the gallery below to see all the times Landon and Alabama have opened up about their issues with Shanna.