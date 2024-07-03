Travis Kelce shared his reaction to meeting Julia Roberts at the final night of girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s Dublin, Ireland, shows, after some fans accused the actress of getting “handsy” with him.

“I met Julia Roberts in Ireland, in Dublin. That was pretty cool, she was awesome,” Travis, 34, dished during the Wednesday, July 3, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

“Her and Stevie Nicks were in there having some fun,” he added, referring to the VIP tent at the city’s Aviva Stadium.

The Kansas City Chiefs star joked about the starry company he’s kept since he and Taylor began dating in the summer of 2023.

“Some of these people you just meet and you’re just like, ‘I don’t know what I’m doing here. You are unbelievable, your talent is unbelievable, how you present yourself is unbelievable and I am just a jamoke supporting his girlfriend,’ and it’s just so much fun,” he quipped.

After the concert, a viral video surfaced of Julia, 56, touching Travis on his chest and shoulders while leaning in close and saying something to him.

“Wow handsy much? The scratching? What is her problem??” one person wrote under the TikTok video, while another added, “WTF is wrong with JR? Why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? He is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. This is uber strange.”

One Swiftie wrote, “Oh dang!! Too close for my comfort. Back up Ms. Roberts,” while another noted, “Whoa, personal space!”

However, others thought her gesture was sweet, especially after lip readers claimed she told Travis, “I’m just so happy for you guys,” which caused the NFL star to smile and let out a hearty laugh. One person left the comment, “A little scratch and mom love from Julia Roberts – she’s just as happy for Taylor as we are!”

Travis appeared to have surprised Taylor by arriving at the final night of her three Dublin shows on Sunday, June 30. The day prior, he was in Calabasas, California, attending teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire‘s wedding to JoJo O’Conner. A fan took a video of Travis waving at Taylor with both hands after she noticed him at the concert, as she let out a huge smile and began beaming while on stage.

After the show, Travis and Taylor hit up Dublin’s famed Hacienda Bar with Stevie, 76, and members of her crew.

The presence of the Fleetwood Mac icon gave concertgoers a real treat, as Taylor performed The Tortured Poets Department tune “Clara Bow” live for the first time, which mentions the “Edge of Seventeen” singer.

“I’ve never played this song live at all and the reason I want to play this tonight is because a friend of mine is here, who is watching the show and has really been one of the reasons why I or any female artist gets to do what we do. She paved the way for us,” the “Karma” singer began.

“She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Taylor continued. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks,” ​she added, as the crowd roared.

Taylor references Stevie’s name in “Clara Bow” when she sings, “You look like Stevie Nicks / In ’75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips.”

The Pennsylvania native followed it up with a second surprise song in honor of Stevie, who ​previously shared how much “You’re on Your Own, Kid” helped her cope with the death of Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie in November 2022.