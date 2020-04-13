Stepping back! Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron admitted he “needed a break” from TikTok before encouraging people to value their families on April 12. Easter marked one of the first holidays since the sudden death of his mom, Andrea, from a brain aneurysm. The former contestant has been all over social media while quarantining in Florida amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it looks like he needed a bit of quiet time in his life.

“I’ll be back soon,” the 27-year-old added in his response to a fan who said they “missed” his TikTok videos. “Love on your family a little more today. Happy Easter,” Tyler wrote in a tweet shortly after with three heart emojis.

Love on your family a little more today. Happy Easter ❤️❤️❤️ — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) April 12, 2020

The Bachelor Nation star asked for prayers on February 27 and said he had a “family emergency.” He confirmed on March 2 that his mom passed away and “heaven gained an angel” via Instagram. “While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private,” he added in a caption that showed him, his brother, Ryan, and their dad holding Andrea’s hand.

Courtesy of Tyler Cameron/Instagram

Tyler has been in his hometown of Jupiter for over a month surrounded by his closest pals, which included Hannah Brown. The season 15 star stayed at her ex’s house for more than two weeks before driving to her parents’ home in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Although fans hoped this meant the two were back together, Hannah’s dad, Robert Brown, exclusively told Life & Style that the former flames are “just friends.”

“I don’t know if I’d officially say they were back together … They’re just like two kids,” the reality dad explained, while noting that the former beauty queen has been “supporting” Tyler during this difficult time. “Hannah’s been down there just helping … It’s out of respect for them.” Robert added that his family became close with the Camerons after they met through The Bachelorette.

Tyler isn’t taking any shade about his friendship with Hannah. “Move on people … Hannah will choose the perfect guy for her one day, it’s not Tyler,” someone shadily wrote to the stud, according to screenshots from @everythingtylercameron on Instagram. “And the crew is boring without her. Her and Ryan and Matt [James] were the best.” The male model clapped back, “How many cats do you have?”

We’ll be waiting here patiently for Tyler’s TikTok return!