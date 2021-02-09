Back together? Vanessa Morgan and estranged husband Michael Kopech sparked reconciliation rumors after welcoming their first baby together, a son named River.

Days after giving birth, the Riverdale star, 28, shared a photo of two glasses of champagne on February 6, 2021. “Baby’s asleep, milk pumped, now mom & dad can relax,” she captioned the Instagram Stories post. Two days prior, Vanessa revealed their son’s name and shared his first photo via Instagram.

“The most challenging, beautiful experience of my life. On January 29th, Michael & I welcomed our beautiful baby boy River into the world,” the actress wrote at the time. “Words cannot describe this kind of love. We are enjoying this time home with him, being present & giving him all the lovin’ in the world. Becoming parents is the most rewarding gift in the entire world. Thank you, God. Isaiah 66:9.”

The reconciliation clues come after Vanessa’s July 2020 pregnancy announcement first sparked split rumors. “I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” she captioned a social media post at the time. Fans were quick to notice that Michael, 24, was absent from the photos and the mom-to-be did not mention him in her announcement. Days later, the Chicago Tribune reported that the MLB star filed for divorce in his native Texas on June 19, 2020, only five months after the couple tied the knot.

Following the divorce news, Vanessa returned to work on the Riverdale set in Vancouver, Canada, where they wrote her pregnancy into the show. On December 18, 2020, the Finding Carter alum revealed that she was “officially on maternity leave.” Nearly one month later, she seemed to make reference to Michael in an Instagram Stories post for the first time in months. “Mommy & Daddy can’t wait to meet you,” The CW star captioned an Instagram Stories post showing off their son’s nursery.

It’s unclear whether or not these two are back together or just coparenting their newborn, but their relationship has been quite the whirlwind. Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.