Wealthy witch of WeHo! Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was one of the first iconic Sur waitresses when the show premiered in 2013. Since then, the Bravo star has ventured off in different career paths, leaving her with a steady source of income. Keep reading to find out Katie Maloney’s net worth and how she makes money.

What Is Katie Maloney’s Net Worth?

Katie has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Katie Maloney Make Money?

The Ohio native lives very comfortably with her salary from starring on Vanderpump Rules over the past decade. Although her besties Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute reportedly made $25,000 each episode during their time on the show, Katie earns between $10,000 and $25,000.

The reality star has since left her job waiting tables at SUR, although she is still a cast member on Vanderpump Rules.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Nocking Points Wines

Katie launched her podcast, “You’re Gonna Love Me With Katie Maloney,” in August 2020 with Dear Media. The audio series was created to “open the eyes, the ears, and the hearts, of anyone who has judged or been judged” and has featured guests like VPR alum Dayna Kathan and Lala Kent.

“I’m taking from experience of being on the show and getting put into boxes and labeled as certain things that I didn’t feel was truly who I am at the core,” Katie told ET in September 2020. “I mean, yeah, I do have moments. I can be mean, I can be a b–ch, but I’m not ‘a b–ch.'”

Nearly three years later, the TV personality released the final episode of her podcast while focusing on other life ventures.

Additionally, the chic waitress is planning to open a sandwich shop with costar Ariana Madix after announcing the big news during VPR season 9. The duo thought of the grand idea after Ariana’s boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, and Kaite’s ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, opened their bar Schwartz and Sandys.

Katie and Ariana launched the business’ official Instagram account in January 2022, revealing the name, Something About Her. However, they have yet to give fans an update on the progress of their eatery.

Did Katie’s Divorce From Tom Schwartz Affect Her Income?

Vanderpump Rules fans watched Katie’s relationship with Tom go through its highs and lows since the show’s premiere. After eight years of dating, Katie and Tom got married during their televised wedding in July 2019. Sadly, they split in March 2022 and finalized their divorce that October.

The pair sold their Valley Village, California, home in August 2022 for more than $2 million and evenly split the profits, per legal documents obtained by Us Weekly. During their attempt to undergo an easy divorce, Katie and Tom divided the remainder of their assets by items that were in their name.