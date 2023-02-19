Stirring the pot? Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney threw shade at Raquel Leviss for posting an Instagram photo with her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

Raquel, 28, shared a snap posing with Tom, 40, on Saturday, February 18, in front of his and costar Tom Sandoval’s restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s Lounge, in Los Angeles.

“Just ‘cause,” Raquel captioned the post of her and Tom making funny faces for the camera.

Hours later, Katie, 36, reacted to the post with a comment that spurred countless responses.

“You really thought you did something here, but these comments ATE LOLOL,” she wrote along with three skull emojis.

Katie doubled down on her opinion by adding in a separate comment, “Nobody sad. … I’m dead! The amount of times the picture landed in my inbox, I couldn’t leave it alone. Desperado.”

While Raquel did not directly reply to her costar’s comments, she shared a cryptic quote via her Instagram Stories shortly after Katie spoke her piece.

“Stop ruining your mental health over people and situations that you have no control over,” the message read. “It’s time to let go.”

The two women have been at odds with one another since the summer of 2022 when Tom and Raquel had a makeout session at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding that August.

“Raquel and Katie are on the outs,” a source told Us Weekly in October 2022. “Especially after the hookup happened, Katie has distanced herself from Raquel.”

Tom and Katie were together for 12 years and married for three years, shocking the VPR world when they announced their split in March 2022. The pair finalized their divorce that October.

When it came to Raquel’s kiss with Tom, the former pageant queen spoke exclusively with Life & Style ahead of the VPR season 10 February 2023 premiere, noting that she has “no regrets” about her and Tom’s exchange.

“As a single person, I feel like I’m putting myself first for the very first time in my life, and I thought that Schwartz was very [and] has always been super sweet,” she explained on February 8. “I was never really attracted to him or thought of him in that way until after James and I broke up. So, it was something that interested me, and I gave it a shot.”

Nevertheless, Raquel noted her awareness that some of the show’s fans gave her a “hard time” about the kiss, pointing out that they “probably have a soft spot for Katie, which is completely understandable.”