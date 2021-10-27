This article was originally published on Use CBD For Pain. To view the original article, click here.

These days, millions of people in the US are using a wide range of CBD products to manage their health problems, including skin diseases, epilepsy, anxiety, arthritis, insomnia, migraines, etc. The numerous therapeutic properties that CBD possesses make it very popular among people.

One main problem is that there are a lot of CBD misconceptions that hold back many people from getting the benefits of CBD oil. It is important to get our facts straight because CBD has numerous medical benefits and these misconceptions make people believe that CBD is an unsafe compound.

Let’s take a look at some of the common misconceptions about CBD oil.

CBD Is Only For Adults

The misconception arrives due to the fact that CBD comes from the marijuana plant. Many people believe that since CBD is a product of cannabis, it should only be used by adults. However, the effects of CBD oil and marijuana on your body are completely different. Only a trace amount of THC is present in the CBD oil extracted from the hemp plant. Therefore, hemp-derived CBD oil is safe for the use of children.

CBD May Cause High

This is probably one of the most common misconceptions that people have about CBD. However, this misconception arises due to the fact that CBD is present in the marijuana plant. it is important for you to note that the psychoactive effects of marijuana are caused by THC. CBD does not cause any euphoric sensation but THC does.

CBD Consumption Can Cause Addiction

The regular use of CBD does not lead to any addiction. Some people believe that smoking or vaping CBD may lead to addiction. There is no scientific evidence that shows CBD causes dependency. However, studies have found that CBD is capable of blocking morphine’s addictive effects. You can use CBD for alleviating pain instead of some addictive painkillers.

CBD Is Illegal

In 2018, the US Senate has legalized the sales, use, and possession of hemp-derived products with the Farm Bill. This has made CBD oil products that are made from the hemp plant legal in the United States. We can now purchase CBD from many pharmacies across the country. Also, people, these days are buying CBD oil products from various online CBD stores. However, the rules can change with states and you need to study the CBD rules in your state before trying to buy CBD products.

