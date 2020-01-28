Buckle in! ‘The Bachelor’ Is on 2 Days Next Week and We’re Not Sure If We Can Handle That Much Drama

You OK, Bachelor Nation? Viewers will get two days of The Bachelor during week five, and we’re not sure if we can handle much more of Peter Weber‘s drama. The reality show will air on Monday, February 3, and Wednesday, February 5, at the usual time of 8 p.m. EST. Hopefully, fans will get a resolution to the feuding between contestant Alayah Benavidez and the rest of the house — specifically, Victoria Paul, Victoria Fuller and Sydney Hightower. The trailers also teased that viewers may see the pilot’s injury after cutting his face in Costa Rica.

During the January 27 episode, the Texas native, who was kicked off during the previous rose ceremony, returned during a football-themed group date. She felt like she was blindsided by the other contestants’ accusations that she wasn’t there for the right reasons. After Peter agreed that he was “influenced” by what others were saying about her, he invited Alayah back and gave her the group date rose. Needless to say, the other ladies were pissed after Peter spent another evening sucked into the drama.

ABC

A surprising revelation came when Alayah admitted that she and Victoria P. were actually quite friendly after the former Miss Louisiana previously told Peter that she had known Alayah collectively about “three hours.” The leading man brought the two ladies together to hash things about, but they continued talking in circles. This left Peter (and the rest of us at home) even more confused.

Victoria F. also got mixed up in her own fight with Alayah. Once the Texas native was eliminated, she was able to get her phone back and reconnect with the world — which included digging up dirt on her fellow contestant. When she returned, she told some of the other women about Victoria F.’s previous relationship with country music singer Chase Rice, who performed during the Virginia native’s somewhat awkward one-on-one date. Although the brunette beauty had already cleared the air with Peter, she was pissed that Alayah was gossiping about her. The two erupted and it ended with Victoria F. saying she had some “choice words” to share with Peter about Alayah.

ABC

Despite what’s going on in the house, Peter’s injury may get more of the spotlight. The accident occurred while he was golfing on October 7, Life & Style learned back in October. “He went to step on the cart but fell and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying,” a source from Radar divulged. After the mishap, Peter had been photographed with a bandage over his eyebrow but seemed to be OK.

Drama doesn’t sleep in Bachelor Nation!