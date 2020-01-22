Doing OK! Bachelor contestant Alayah Benavidez promised fans she’s doing “fine” after being eliminated by Peter Weber during week 3’s rose ceremony on January 20. The former Miss Texas was sent packing after a few of the ladies in the house told the pilot she was there for ~the wrong reasons.~

“Hey mom, I’m doing just fine,” the former beauty queen captioned two smiley photos on Instagram on January 22 with the hashtag “choose happy.” The end of her caption could have alluded to her telling Peter that she “chooses to be happy,” which some of her fellow contestants could have mistaken for being fake.

ABC/John Fleenor

She also posted a cryptic quote on her Instagram Story the night prior that read, “Don’t waste a second of your time convincing other people you’re worth loving.” During the most recent episode, Alayah was left to defend her intentions after Sydney Hightower told Peter that the Texas native “turns it on” for the cameras.

“Your story is not flawless because your story is an opinion and an opinion is not facts,” Alayah said about the accusations during a private interview. “I’m not going to put out my light just because someone else is lying.”

However, the leading man did a little more digging during the pool party ahead of the rose ceremony and found some other women who backed up Sydney’s claims.

ABC/John Fleenor

“I love Alayah. I think she’s a great person, but do I think she acts a certain way in front of the camera? Yes,” Kelsey Weier confessed when pressed by Peter. “People who have been in pageants know how to turn it on but you need to figure that out for yourself.”

“I think some people kind of try on for the cameras, maybe it’s just the background she has with the pageants … I don’t know. I feel like you’re not getting a genuine version — you’re getting the version who is most perfect,” Lexi Buchanan added in a separate conversation.

The final red flag came from one of Peter’s frontrunners Victoria Paul. “It’s difficult for me to be in this position, but I know she asked me to not tell producers that we knew each other … Looking back, she did ask me to lie and that’s not who I am,” the former Miss Louisiana revealed. “Coming into this, she was really looking forward to all the opportunities to come from this even if you weren’t her husband.”

Alayah was eliminated the same night and seemed upset that she wasn’t able to show Peter who she truly was. Although some of the mansion was against her, she’s definitely accumulated some fans in Bachelor Nation. “Stay strong girl! The other girls in the house are the ones who don’t seem genuine because they try to ruin other girls’ relations with Peter rather than focusing on their own,” one follower commented on her Instagram. “You’re such a beautiful soul inside AND out,” someone else added. “Honestly, you don’t need someone like peter. He let himself be manipulated by the other women,” another comment read.

Time will tell what’s next for Alayah! Hint: Paradise?