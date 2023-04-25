No love lost? Scott Disick was not present in the South of France during ex-girlfriend Sofia Richie‘s wedding to Elliot Grainge.

The pair officially tied the knot on April 22, 2023, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Where was the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum when the romantic moment went down? Keep reading for details on what Scott was up to.

What Was Scott Disick Doing During Ex Sofia Richie’s Wedding?

While he was, unsurprisingly, not in France, Scott was photographed out and about in Los Angeles during his ex’s wedding weekend. The Flip It Like Disick alum was wearing a blue flannel shirt and sky blue hat during his April 23 outing, according to photos obtained by E! News. The publication reported that he also dined at the The Maybourne Beverly Hills.

“Scott has moved on from Sofia. It’s been almost two years since they broke up,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2022, following Sofia and Elliot’s engagement. “He would … just wish her well. He’s not heartbroken over this, that’s for sure.”

Following a whirlwind romance, Sofia and Scott split in August 2020. The Nudestix Beauty Director was romantically linked to Elliot in January 2021, but they didn’t go public until April of that same year.

How Long Were Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Together?

The duo, who made headlines for their 15-year age difference, were first romantically linked in May 2017. In September of that year, they made things official.

In May 2020, there was a rough patch for the pair as they decided to “take some time apart,” a source told Life & Style at the time. While they were quick to reconcile, a source confirmed to Life & Style in August 2020 that Sofia and Scott had called it quits after three years together.

When she officially moved on with Elliot, a separate source told Life & Style that the music mogul was the “total opposite” of Scott. “She found a guy who enjoys being out of the spotlight and she’s happier than ever about that,” the insider added in April 2021, noting he was “super chill” and “doesn’t carry a lot of baggage,” which Sofia “finally realized is something she doesn’t need at her age.”

At the time the source added that she “really did love” Scott while they were together. “But all the extra stuff surrounding him was a huge distraction. She’d rather spend her time studying to be an actress and doing her other projects than dodging questions about the Kardashians. When Sofia and Elliot are together — it’s just the two of them.”