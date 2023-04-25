A proud dad moment! Lionel Richie recalled the moment he gave “baby girl” Sofia Richie away during her wedding to Elliot Grainge on Saturday, April 22.

“All I can say to you is, for every dad that’s ever been this way or getting ready to experience it, it is a humbling time in your life,” the singer, 73, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 24, days after walking Sofia, 24, down the aisle. “Because you’re handing one of the loves of your life away.”

That being said, Lionel has nothing but amazing things to say about his youngest daughter’s new husband.

“But really, I’ll tell you a story, I’ve known Elliot since he was 9,” the “Stuck on You” singer shared. “So interestingly enough, I didn’t have to vet the kid. I know who he is!”

The American Idol judge went on to explain that he and Elliot’s dad, Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge, have “been friends a very long time.”

EliotPress / MEGA

Sofia and Elliot spent their wedding weekend with family and friends in the South of France before officially saying their “I dos” at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Since becoming a wife, the Nudestix Beauty Director has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the ceremony via TikTok. In one clip, uploaded on April 24, fans saw the highlights from the wedding, including Lionel walking Sofia down the aisle while pointing at her and saying, “My kid.”

Lionel continued to share some wedding details with ET, revealing that he was “crying” throughout the entire wedding.

“It was a great ceremony,” the singer noted. “I love that it was one of those moments I will never, ever forget.”

Of course, the legendary artist pulled out some of his classic tunes and sang for guests attending the reception.

“They wanted ‘Hello’ and a little ‘Stuck on You’ and I told them, ‘Ehh, I’m not in the budget, but I’ll do it for [you],” he joked.

While Sofia keeps sharing photos from the ceremony via Instagram, the influencer also detailed her three custom Chanel dresses — rehearsal dinner, ceremony and afterparty — during an interview with Vogue, explaining that she got a chance to collaborate with the brand to craft the perfect wedding looks.

“I was extremely intimidated coming into these fittings just because Chanel is such a big house,” she gushed. “But they were so open to hearing my thoughts and suggestions, and they were so lovely to work with, and I adore everyone that I got to know along the process. It’s something I’ll never forget.”