High standards! Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss’ ex Seema Sadekar is a famous pro athlete. The former NFL player was “in a serious relationship” with the golfer before getting engaged to Clare Crawley during season 16. Who is Seema and what was their romance like? Keep reading to find out!

Did They Date Long?



Although the exact duration of Dale, 31, and Seema’s relationship is unclear, an insider close to the former wide receiver exclusively told Life & Style they were together “for a while” before he moved to New York City.

“When I met him, they had just broken up. My impression was he always wanted to get back with her,” the insider dished. “When it comes to girls, she’s the one he would talk about the most.”

Like Clare, Seema, 35, is a few years older than Dale. It looks like he has a type!

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the leading lady threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale just 12 days into filming. A few days later, Life & Style exclusively revealed Tayshia Adams stepped in to finish the season, and the Sacramento native and football player are now engaged.

The insider added that Dale was “looking for a serious relationship” before stepping out of the limo on night one. “He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” said the insider. He found what he was looking for!

Seema Has a Major Career

The Toronto native has found success with golf. “In 2008, Seema entered the professional circuit as a Rookie on the Canadian [and] LPGA. That year, Seema won the CN Canadian Tour Money List and qualified of the LPGA Symetra Tour,” her website reads.

Now, Seema is the Vice President of PGD Global, a company that creates product showcases and event platforms for celebrities and brands. She also works as an influencer for her 50K social media followers and serves up some seriously fierce looks (usually while modeling on the golf course).

Seema Runs in an A-List Social Circle



Kcr/Shutterstock

It seems as though Dale will be absolutely fine with his newfound Bachelorette fame since Seema has a slew of celebrity friends. The athlete has photos of Snoop Dogg, NBA legend Julius Erving and Property Brothers stars Jonathan and Drew Scott featured on her social media feed.

Is She Still Single?



Seema appears to be focusing on her career at the moment and is single. However, we have a feeling she won’t be on the market for long!