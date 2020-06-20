Rewind a sec. YouTuber Tana Mongeau was spotted hanging out with estranged husband Jake Paul on a yacht in Miami on June 19, over six months after the couple called it quits.

The former Disney star, 23, only showed up on Tana’s Instagram Stories for a few seconds in a clip featuring him looking out a window on their boat. Jake seemed somber for a second as Drake‘s “Blem” played … and then burst into laughter when he turned his head and realized his 21-year-old ex had been filming him.

Instagram

The Team 10 boss was also spotted on the MTV: No Filter star’s Instagram Stories on June 17, where he evaded the cameras almost immediately in a very short video.

The popular YouTubers started dating in late April 2019 after Tana made a mukbang video with Jake and called him her “rebound” in the video title. She had recently split from ex-boyfriend and Justin Bieber lookalike Brad Sousa, who cheated on her.

Jake proposed to the vlogger at her 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas on June 24, which shocked fans in a massive way. The pair got married a month later on July 28 at the Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas. Though the couple was never legally married, the Bizaardvark alum told Life & Style exclusively it was the “best night of [his] life” moments after walking down the aisle.

In late December 2019, Tana took to her YouTube channel to reveal things had soured between the couple romantically, mainly due to their “open” relationship status.

“With the open relationship, it’s my fault, too. I wanted to be the cool girlfriend that he never had for him because I cared about him so much, but I let that, like, destroy me,” Tana said at the time. “I feel like when I thought of an open relationship with him, I thought of it as, like, us, a team. Occasionally, we both might hook up with other people and eventually, we would maybe be monogamous, but that was me, looking at that through rose-colored glasses.”

They announced they were going on a break days later on January 2, each releasing statements on their respective Instagram accounts. Since then, the once-dynamic duo haven’t been seen together on social media or out and about. However, the MTV starlet maintains there’s no bad blood between them.

APEX / MEGA

“I think we’re both at a place where right now we feel like focusing on our friendship is what’s important,” Tana told Life & Style exclusively. “But at the same time, the love that I have for Jake, I’ll always have.”