He’s back! Former One Direction heartthrob Zayn Malik is known for keeping a low profile — but the 27-year-old returned to Instagram with a brand new selfie on July 31. His last posts were in support of the George Floyd protests in June, but before that, he hadn’t posted since February.

In the captionless close-up, the singer could be seen looking off camera with a wistful look in his eye. If you’re a fan of the U.K. native, you might have noticed something different about this photo, though. Zayn has brown eyes and in the pic, his eyes are a much lighter color. It could be the result of colored contacts or even an Instagram filter. It also looks as though the Icarus Falls artist is wearing eyeliner in the snapshot.

Considering the ex-boybander is expecting his first child with longtime love Gigi Hadid, we weren’t expecting him to resurface on social media for quite a while. The happy couple is quarantining together at the model’s family’s Pennsylvania farm and they consider the timing of the pregnancy to be a “blessing in disguise,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“She’s super blessed and likes how the lockdown has forced her to make this special time more personal,” the source gushed.

“Zayn, who really values his privacy, also thinks it’s great,” the insider continued. “He’s happy staying in with Gigi and pampering her as much as possible. He’s also a big belly rubber and he likes to talk to his baby.”

Life & Style confirmed the pair’s pregnancy on April 28. The Los Angeles native revealed the happy news days later while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support,” she gushed via livestream on April 30.

Gigi and Zayn started dating in 2016. They split in January 2019 but reconciled a year later — and their relationship has been strong ever since. In fact, some fans have speculated the dynamic duo is secretly engaged. The couple started wearing matching evil eye bracelets in May. Shortly after, Zayn was spotted with a new tattoo: text from the poem “On Marriage” by Lebanese writer Kahlil Gibran on his forearm.

Either way, Gigi was reportedly 20 weeks pregnant in April — and we can’t wait to meet their baby girl, who should be arriving in early fall.