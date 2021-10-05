This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Bloody Mary may be delicious, but it’s so “bloody” complicated to mix at home. However, if you’re a beer fan, there is a way to enjoy the Bloody Mary’s signature flavors without too much of a fuss. Although the Red Beer cocktail contains just three ingredients, it’s packed with that unforgettable “Bloody Mary” blend of salty, sweet, and savory.

To add a little “green” to your Red Beer, you’ve got to add a pinch of Tribe CBD oil. Our high-quality hemp extract is sure to keep this simple drink chill.

CBD Red Beer Recipe

The basic recipe for a Red Beer contains the following three ingredients: pale lager, tomato juice, and salt. However, don’t let tradition stop you from adding a little spice to our CBD cocktail recipe.

Indeed, it’s pretty common for Red Beer fans to add a dash of Tabasco to the bottom of their chilled glass. For extra intensity, you could rim your glass with a popular spice blend like Tajin. Other popular additions to the Red Beer include Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, black pepper, and olives.

If you need more inspiration on how to mix your Red Beer, be sure to check out our previous posts on drinks like the Bloody Mary, Bloody Caesar, and Michelada.

Ingredients

2 oz tomato juice

~ 12 oz pale lager beer

A pinch of salt

One dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour tomato juice into a chilled Collins glass.

Add beer to top.

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and salt.

There’s no shortage of glowing articles on the health advantages of red wine, but that doesn’t mean beer doesn’t have benefits. In fact, recent data published in Harvard suggests beer has many of the same antioxidant compounds found in red wine. Even more fascinating, some studies show no difference in longevity versus beer or wine drinkers.

Indeed, more scientists believe how much alcohol you drink has a bigger impact on health than which beverage you prefer. For instance, many studies suggest people who drink moderate amounts of beer, alcohol, or spirits have a lower risk of heart attack than those who don’t drink or who drink too much.

While moderate alcohol consumption may have health benefits, that doesn’t mean you could chow down on pizza or wings and expect great results. As always, doctors advise eating a diet with plenty of veggies and fruits for optimal health.

