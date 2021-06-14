This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Chocolate and CBD…need we say more? Oh yeah, how about a dose of vodka for good measure. Mix all of these ingredients together, and what have you got? A deliciously decadent chocolate martini, of course!

Whether you’re entertaining a crowd or just treating yourself, the chocolate martini is one of the tastiest ways to cap off a long day. Plus, a little spritz of Tribe’s CBD oil makes everything better, right?

CBD Chocolate Martini Recipe

Recently, dark chocolate has been all the rage on health food blogs. According to many foodie bloggers, eating a bit of dark chocolate every day could have tremendous health benefits. But are these sweet rumors backed by science? And, if so, how much chocolate is too much?

First off, there’s convincing evidence that dark chocolate contains many healing antioxidants. In fact, some researchers believe eating dark chocolate could improve heart and brain health. Get this: one recent study suggested people who consumed as little as 0.2 ounces of dark chocolate per day had a significantly lower risk of a heart attack.

Generally speaking, the more bitter your chocolate is, the more likely it will have a high concentration of antioxidants. Most nutritionists strongly recommend reaching for a chocolate bar that’s at least 70 percent dark. As for your daily dosage, try to keep it in the one to two-ounce range if you can restrain yourself!

Ingredients

1 ½ oz. Baileys Irish cream

1 ½ oz. chocolate liqueur or crème de cacao

2 oz. vodka

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Chocolate shavings, optional

Directions

Pour Baileys, chocolate liqueur, and vodka into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and chocolate shavings

Although it’s super easy to buy Baileys at any booze store, you may be surprised to learn how simple it is to make a bottle of this Irish liqueur. In fact, there are dozens of straightforward DIY Baileys recipes all over the Internet.

While there are dozens of variations on how to make DIY Irish cream, most of these recipes include the following ingredients:

Whiskey

Heavy cream

Sugar

Cocoa powder

Instant coffee

Typically, you’ll add all of these ingredients (except the whiskey!) to a pot over low heat. Once the sugar dissolves, take this creamy mix off the stovetop and let it cool. Lastly, add your whiskey, mix well, and pour into a sealed container. This drink should last at least two weeks in the fridge.

For a more detailed explanation of how to make Baileys at home, be sure to watch this popular YouTube video.

Want More Baileys Beverages? Check Out Tribe CBD’s Blog!

Now that you’ve got a bottle of homemade Baileys Irish Cream on hand, you may be wondering what to put it in next. Luckily for you, Tribe CBD has plenty of drool-worthy drink ideas on our CBD blog. For instance, check out our recipes for a CBD-infused Mudslide, B-52, and Springbokkie. Each of these CBD cocktails will put your delicious DIY Baileys to good use.