This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Have you ever had a hankering for hash browns before hitting the hay? Don’t worry; you’re not the only one. In fact, recent surveys suggest about 70 percent of Americans love eating breakfast for dinner. However, filling your tummy with late-night pancakes could have undesirable effects on your digestion. Thankfully, a few ingenious bartenders recently created a Flapjack-flavored Old Fashioned that’ll satisfy your breakfast wishes without bursting your belly.

Don’t forget to add a drizzle of Tribe CBD oil to this Old Fashioned rendition. If the rum doesn’t put you in a good mood, our high-quality hemp CBD certainly will!

CBD Flapjack Old Fashioned Recipe

There are three key distinctions between the Flapjack Old Fashioned and the traditional Old Fashioned recipe. First off, the primary spirit here is rum rather than rye whiskey. Second, this variation includes a touch of sweet vermouth. And, lastly, the Flapjack Old Fashioned uses maple syrup rather than a sugar cube to give it that “pancake-like” taste.

Speaking of maple syrup, please be extra careful when choosing a brand for your kitchen cabinet. Unfortunately, many “maple syrups” nowadays don’t have any authentic maple sap. Instead, these popular products are just a mixture of cheaper sweeteners and a little maple flavoring. It’s well worth the few extra seconds to scan the ingredients in your maple syrup so you know what you’re buying.

Ingredients

2 oz rum

¾ oz sweet vermouth

¼ oz maple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Star anise, garnish

Directions

Pour rum, sweet vermouth, maple syrup, and Angostura Bitters into an Old Fashioned glass.

Add one large ice cube and stir until well-chilled.

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and star anise

The whole point behind drinking a nightcap is to soothe your mind and body before bed. While these alcoholic beverages certainly assist the relaxation process, they aren’t a great long-term strategy for stress management. Thankfully, new tests suggest CBD has loads of anti-anxiety properties.

In fact, new studies suggest CBD works better than placebos at managing social anxiety disorder. This anxiolytic effect may explain why so many people have started using Tribe CBD oil later in the day. Interestingly, research out of Colorado suggests CBD could decrease the severity of night terrors in PTSD patients.

So, if you’re struggling to unwind after a rough day, be sure to keep Tribe CBD oil near your bedside.

Need A Deeper Sleep? Try Tribe CBD’s Sleep Shots

If CBD oil on its own isn’t putting you to bed, then you’ve got to give Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots a go. Each of these berry-flavored shots contains hemp-derived CBD mixed with the sleep hormone melatonin. This all-natural combination should get you sleepy faster than counting a few flocks of sheep.

Please find out more about Tribe’s CBD Sleep Shots here.