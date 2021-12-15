Girl squad! Alabama Barker shared a fun TikTok video with Penelope Disick and North West.



“Meet my friends,” the 15-year-old captioned the post, featuring Penelope, 9, and North, 8, bobbing their heads behind Alabama to the song “Drilla” by liverpoolfans.com that was synced to the clip.

The trio have a tight-knit family, as Alabama’s dad, Travis Barker, is engaged to Penelope’s mom, Kourtney Kardashian. Two months after announcing their engagement in October, the Poosh founder, 42, and the Blink-182 musician, 46, recently spent time with each other’s kids to ring in the holiday season.

Kourtney shared multiple photos of the blended family in an Instagram carousel — from a selfie with Alabama and her half-sister, Atiana De La Hoya, and to a snap of Travis and Reign playing a board game. The entire group even received Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas gift: a gingerbread house, but this one had all their names frosted onto the creation.

“Mood board,” Kourtney captioned her post on December 3.

When it comes to social media, however, the Kardashian-Jenner youngsters and Travis’ daughter became quite the experts. Alabama frequently shares makeup tutorials to her social media accounts in partnership with several brands.

“I get a lot of questions on how I do my makeup, so I had to share my #powmade from @benefitcosmetics!” she wrote via Instagram on December 2, pointing out that she partnered with Benefit Cosmetics.

For Penelope’s part, she has grown into a social media star in her own right. She uploaded many at-home videos to her initial TikTok account @blah44507, which was labeled “Kourtney-Penelope.” The account, unfortunately, was disabled on November 22 for apparently violating “Community Guidelines” but was then quickly reinstated the next day under the new username, @pandkourt.

Luckily, the new TikTok includes the same videos from Penelope’s old account.

When it comes to North, she got into some trouble for sharing a live house tour of mom Kim Kardashian’s Calabasas home onto their joint TikTok account on Monday, December 13. Toward the end of the video, Kim, 41, could be heard lightly scolding her daughter.

“You’re not allowed to,” the Skims founder said in the live clip. Although she had to stop the video, North had the chance to show off her filming skills by taking viewers through her all-pink bedroom and vanity. North’s cousin Mason Disick weighed in on the incident, texting his aunt Kim how he “regrets” his past Instagram Live when he spilled some family tea.



“I don’t wanna disrespect North, but I don’t think she should do the Lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason, 12, wrote in his message to the KKW Beauty founder on Tuesday, December 14, which she posted to her Instagram Stories.

Not only that, but North and Penelope were also featured on Penelope’s dad Scott Disick’s TikTok in the past. Just last year, the Talentless founder, 38, posted a video of his daughter making a new TikTok video dancing with North and Saint West.

“Tik Tok ya don’t stop,” Scott wrote over the video onto his Instagram Stories at the time. “Ain’t got nothing on us.”