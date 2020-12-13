Kcr/Shutterstock; Instagram (2)

Influencers in the making! Scott Disick shared the cutest video of his daughter, Penelope Disick, and her cousins North West and Saint West making a TikTok with their friends on Saturday, December 12.

“Tik tok ya don’t stop,” the 37-year-old wrote over the Instagram Story clip of the Kardashian-Jenner kiddos and their pals doing a choreographed routine. “Ain’t got nothing on us.”

It’s no surprise to see the mini Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars flexing their ability to make viral videos. The practice has become a trend within the famous family. Scott’s oldest son, Mason Disick, has appeared in TikToks with mom Kourtney Kardashian and YouTube sensation David Dobrik. Kim Kardashian has made TikTok videos with North, 7, as well. Additionally, Kylie Jenner and matriarch Kris Jenner have also collaborated on videos for the platform.

A few hours prior to posting the adorable vids, the Flip It Like Disick star shared snapshots of silver balloon banners for his sons Mason and Reign Disick, who will both celebrate their birthdays on Monday, December 14. Mason will be turning 11 years old, while Reign will be turning 6 years old.

The famous kids, along with the rest of the family, are gearing up for Christmas — but unfortunately, their annual Christmas Eve bash has been canceled this year. “The COVID cases are getting out of control in [California]. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year,” Khloé Kardashian announced via Twitter on December 6. “It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978, I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must.”

She added, “Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so f—king fire! COVID better be gone by next Christmas.”

Originally, the Good American founder had said the family were doing everything possible to keep the party on their calendar. “I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller, obviously,” Khloé tweeted in November. “I’m totally fine with that! But we’re definitely celebrating Christmas! It will just have to be small and safe. Maybe do rapid testing before? We have to think of what is safest.”

No matter what, we know the entire family will have a happy holiday.