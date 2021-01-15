Tense moment? Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin, was spotted in tears during what appeared to be a public fight with boyfriend Eyal Booker on Thursday, January 14.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the Love Island U.K. alum, 22, seemed to be yelling while wearing a white hoodie, yellow track pants and Nike sneakers. The model, also 22, stood nearby with teary eyes while unpacking a car in a pink sweatshirt with short shorts underneath.

Despite how strained the exchange looked, an insider told the outlet it was just the opposite. “There was no row. He hit his hand on the car boot and was in pain, while he was unloading bags for charity,” the source explained.

The couple started dating in April 2019, after meeting at Coachella. Despite their long-distance relationship — Delilah lives in Los Angeles, while Eyal is based in London — their connection has remained strong. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the pair isolated together throughout 2020.

Delilah and Eyal seem to be close with sister Amelia, 19, and her boyfriend, Scott, 37. On Tuesday, January 12, the Flip It Like Disick star shared a throwback photo from an at-home private sushi dinner with the U.K. native and Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami. “Private [sushi] dinner. Doctor approved and marked safe,” Scott captioned the Instagram picture. “#Throwback with the boys.”

Amelia and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked romance rumors when they attended Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed birthday party together in Los Angeles. Soon after, they were spotted enjoying several dinners together, despite keeping their relationship status under wraps.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

They seemingly confirmed something was brewing between them when they were photographed packing on the PDA on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, in November 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed a romantic vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve.

Earlier this month, the dynamic duo were seen going house hunting in Los Angeles, according to the Daily Mail. They toured mega-mansions worth between $78 to $115 million, the outlet reported. However, it was unclear if the couple made offers on any of the homes.

Scott, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, seems to have the support of the Kardashian-Jenner crew in his new relationship. The famous family “really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

“Scott and Amelia are in a really good place,” the source noted. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”