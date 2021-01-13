Keeping it in the family! Scott Disick posted a photo with Delilah Belle Hamlin‘s boyfriend, Eyal Booker, amid the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s low-key romance with Amelia Gray Hamlin.

“Private [sushi] dinner. Doctor approved and marked safe,” Scott captioned a photo of himself, Eyal and Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Ashkan Ghavami on Tuesday, January 12. “#Throwback with the boys.” Based on the T-shirt the Talentless founder, 37, is wearing in the photo, it’s safe to say the get-together took place in December 2020.

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram

At the time, both Delilah, 22, and Scott shared nearly identical snapshots of an at-home meal from Masa Sushi on their respective Instagram Stories. Of course, that was hardly the first clue that the Flip It Like Disick founder was dating Amelia. In fact, weeks earlier, Scott and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star, 19, were spotted packing on the PDA at a beach in Santa Barbara.

In one of the photos obtained by TMZ on November 16, the E! personality has his arm comfortably draped around the up-and-coming model as she held his wrist. Since then, the pair’s relationship is seemingly going strong. According to Daily Mail, Scott and Amelia vacationed together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for New Year’s Eve.

Thankfully, the father of three, who shares children Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has the full support of his famous family. The Kardashian-Jenners “really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott,” a source previously told Us Weekly.

The New York native and the Bravolebrity first sparked dating rumors in October 2020 after cameras caught them arriving at a Halloween party in Los Angeles at the same time. Initially, fans assumed they just ran in a similar social circle. After all, Amelia’s mom, Lisa Rinna, is best friends with KUWTK matriarch Kris Jenner.

Nowadays, they’re well on their way to becoming one of Hollywood’s cutest couples! “Scott and Amelia are in a really good place,” the insider added. “They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”