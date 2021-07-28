This article was originally published on CBD Extractions. To view the original article, click here.

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is becoming popular among users due to its potential therapeutic effects and medicinal properties. For example, it can be used for mitigating ailments like muscle and joint pains, headaches, healing minor wounds, etc. Also, its lack of side effects at normal doses makes it a popular active ingredient in many health and wellness products. Due to these reasons, the CBD market is booming at an incredibly fast pace. Read on to know about proven or possible CBD health benefits.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol (CBD )is the main cannabinoid found in the hemp plant. Shared below are details about the potential health benefits of CBD.

Epilepsy

The anticonvulsant effect is one of the most widely studied CBD health benefits. Research studies have shown that at high concentrations, it can reduce the severity and frequency of seizures. Furthermore, the FDA has approved the use of Epidiolex, a CBD-derived drug for treating two rare forms of epilepsy Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome in children above 2 years of age. From the above details, you can confirm that cannabidiol can be beneficial for treating certain forms of epilepsy.

Pain

One of the most widely known therapeutic effects of cannabidiol (CBD) is its analgesic effect. Cannabidiol produces this effect mainly by interacting with the CB2 receptors of ECS. These receptors are linked with the immune system, which is responsible for responses like inflammation. Moreover, studies show that a combination of CBD and THC in the ratio 1:1 can be effective for managing neuropathic pain due to multiple sclerosis.

Sleep Disorders

Studies show that cannabidiol (CBD)improved sleep in 31% of the people taking this cannabinoid for conditions like anxiety, depression, or relieving pain. It is believed that cannabidiol produces this effect because it improves the levels of sleep hormone melatonin by influencing the endocrine system through its stimulation of the ECS. Also, to experience the maximum effect, you must consume it 1 or 2 hours before nighttime sleep.

Nausea And Vomiting

The antiemetic effect is another promising CBD health benefit. A 2016 review found that it can be useful for relieving vomiting or nausea, and this is especially useful for those experiencing the side effects due to chemotherapy.

On a final note, before using CBD for its potential health benefits, it is recommended to consult a doctor because it might not be equally effective for all.

