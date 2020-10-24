Steamy! Bachelorette alum Hannah Brown showed off her ~assets~ in a sexy nude photo while hanging out in a gorgeous infinity pool on Friday, October 23.

“Views,” the 26-year-old bombshell captioned the snapshot of herself hanging over the side of the pool and staring out at the buildings and blue ocean in front of her. In the picture, her bare back and just a glimpse of her booty could be seen above the water. Ooh la la!

Courtesy of @hannahbrown/Instagram

It’s clear the Dancing With the Stars winner is on the prowl and open to a relationship, which may be why she posted the thirst trap on Instagram. On October 18, the Alabama native revealed she ended up on a great date with a ~mystery guy~ after offering up her number to another man she thought she could’ve had a connection with.

“So, plot twist, I ended up actually being asked out by this other guy I met, like a few weeks ago, and it was actually really good,” she told fans on her Instagram Stories. Earlier that day, the season 15 Bachelorette shared a clip of herself leaving her phone number on the windshield of a “beautiful specimen of a human” she passed in her travels.

“My bold move of the day,” the former pageant queen captioned the video. The message she left on the vehicle read, “We smiled at each other on the sidewalk. I was wearing a pink dress. Call me sometime!”

Hannah was previously engaged to Bachelorette contestant Jed Wyatt, with whom she split just one month after he popped the question on the season finale. The breakup came after Hannah found out the 26-year-old had lied about the extent of his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Haley Stevens.

Despite several flirty moments with runner-up contestant Tyler Cameron and even her DWTS partner, Alan Bersten, the Bachelor Nation babe has yet to settle into a romantic relationship. “I say this not in a bad way, but this is kind of my consolation prize. But it’s the best consolation prize I could have,” Hannah told Marie Claire about leaving the ABC series without love, while gaining the clarity to prioritize herself in October 2019.

“I am totally OK on my own,” the reality star noted. “I don’t want to have to have a man to feel whole. It’s not that I need that to feel like I have a full life. No, I have a full life. Welcome into my life.”