Strong mama! Brie Bella may be known for her moves in the WWE ring, but her best bikini and swimsuit photos are something to behold.

The Total Bellas alum is a professional athlete and has been very candid about her postpartum journey. Brie welcomed baby No. 1, daughter Birdie, with husband Bryan Danielson in 2017 followed by their son, Buddy, in 2020.

In March 2021, the “Bellas Podcast” host opened up about the “treasure marks” appearing on her stomach as she lost “more baby weight” following the birth of her sweet son via C-section.

“Buddy pretty much grew through my belly button. LOL I guess the old wives tales were right [about] how boys grow! Low!!” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

The Incomparable author continued that she was “really kicking [her] butt” in an effort to “get [her] abs back,” but her changing body was still something she was coming to peace with.

“And sooo is the saggy stomach, which is normal after babies,” Brie continued. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body. I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

That being said, fitness is a huge part of the Total Divas alum’s life, and when she was able to start exercising again after baby No. 2, she “started off with power walking because it wakes up my body and mind.”

“It reminds me how much I love to move and sweat, and then I start to crave harder workouts,” she explained to Hollywood Life about her first steps back into working out postpartum. “I really allowed myself to slowly get back into it, and now, I’m dead lifting the heaviest I’ve ever done.”

A major part of regaining strength after having a baby is “training your stomach muscles from the beginning,” said Brie, adding, “I think, too, the tiredness makes your workouts different, and I had to learn how to adapt to the needs of my body. Some days I can go hard at lifting and other days my body just needs cardio.”

During their joint interview, Nikki Bella admitted it was difficult living up to an unrealistic body “standard,” which is why she and her twin sister opt to show the real side of their journeys.

“It’s exhausting feeling like you have to keep up with a standard that is so not real life. Brie and I like to show the real side, so others can appreciate the beauty they have inside and out,” Nikki, who shares son Matteo with Artem Chigvintsev, said. “Being a mom is a full time job, both mentally and physically, and I know as an athlete, getting in shape needs a lot of that. Instead of putting pressure on ourselves to get our pre-baby bodies back, we need to show gratitude to ourselves for creating the miracle of life.”

