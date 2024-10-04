Brie Bella’s Message to Trauma Victims Amid Nikki, Artem Divorce

Brie Garcia (formerly known as Brie Bella) shared a heartfelt message to trauma victims while giving a slight update on how her twin sister, Nikki Garcia (previously known as Nikki Bella), is doing after her alleged physical altercation with estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev.

“The last week, when I’ve seen trauma, that’s the sadness that has come. And it’s crazy, because when we are looking trauma in the face and we’re seeing it, all you want to do is help,” Brie, 40, said during the Friday, October 4, episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, which she hosted solo.

Through her own experience, the former WWE wrestler shared that trauma can make victims “hide in [their] shells” and “run back to certain situations that cause the pain.”

Brie continued, “It can literally make us just let go, give up all the different feelings because it’s painful. It doesn’t feel good.”

“Nikki, myself, and a whole army of women are here to support and help you. Give you strength. Give you confidence. Don’t take the shit anymore,” she told her listeners. “If you are in a situation that is toxic, that’s not good, time to say, ‘Game over.’ It is hard to be strong. It’s hard to be confident. Please stop, look in the mirror, put yourself first.”

Brie has been Nikki’s advocate and biggest supporter after Artem, 42, was arrested on August 29 in Napa Valley, California. The professional dancer was booked on domestic violence charges, but was released hours after his arrest after making $25,000 bail.

“[Brie is] worried about his temper. Like a lot of people, she found his sometimes controlling behavior troubling,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in a story published on September 11. “There were fears things might escalate. The feeling right now is that there’s no going back. Nikki’s looking for a lawyer.”

Later that day, Life & Style confirmed that Nikki, 40, filed for divorce from Artem after two years of marriage. She requested legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old son, Matteo, in the filing. Artem filed his own paperwork two days later and requested “joint legal and physical custody” of their son.

On September 17, a second insider exclusively told Life & Style that there was “no going back” in Nikki and Artem’s marriage, considering that she “doesn’t even recognize Artem as the man she married.”

“Nikki and Artem’s relationship was volatile. Like a lot of people, she found his, at times, controlling behavior troubling,” insider No. 2 revealed.

One week later, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced that they were not going to file domestic violence charges against the DWTS pro because the “evidence [didn’t] rise to this level of proof.”

Brie seemingly shaded Artem and implied that he was the aggravator in the situation.

“The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable,” a quote that Brie shared via Instagram on September 26 read.

Nikki and Artem’s separation has continued to get nasty after the former Total Bellas star filed a restraining order against the Russia native on September 30. Life & Style confirmed the news three days later. In the filing, Nikki claimed that Artem “tackled [her] multiple times and pinned [her] to the ground while [their] child was present.” The court approved the restraining order, and Artem is not allowed to contact Nikki or come “within 100 yards” of her.

That said, Artem filed his own restraining order against Nikki on October 3, the same day her restraining order was granted.

In his filing, Artem claimed that Nikki’s allegations were “false.” He also submitted photos of injuries from the alleged fight, where he had visible scratches behind his ear, on the middle finger on his left hand and a scrape on his elbow, as seen in a report by People.