Brittany Cartwright slammed social media users who expressed concerns about her son Cruz amid her split from husband Jax Taylor.

Shortly after Brittany, 35, saw fans asking how Cruz, 3, was holding up amid her marital problems with Jax, 44, the reality star made it clear that her son is her top priority.

“You guys can reel in the drama of my life. I don’t care but leave my innocent [sic] son’s name out of it!!!” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 28. “Don’t act like you know anything about him watching 30 mins of a show recorded last summer.”

The Valley star added that she does “everything [she] possibly can” for Cruz. “So how dare some of you!?” she continued. “ENOUGH he is a perfect and innocent child and I will not have strangers acting like they know what’s going on in his life.”

“Talk about me, talk about his father, I don’t care but enough is enough!!!!!!” Brittany concluded.

Brittany clapped back at her critics three months after she revealed her separation from Jax during a February episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” she said during the February 29 episode. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

The Bravo star – who married Jax in 2019 – told her listeners that her main “focus” was on Cruz, though admitted that it was “still very hard” for her to talk about the split.

Courtesy of Brittany Cartwright/Instagram

In April, Brittany assured fans that infidelity didn’t cause her and Jax to call it quits when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “Not that I’m aware of, I really don’t think so,” Brittany said when host Andy Cohen asked if Jax had cheated during their marriage.

More than one month later, Jax sparked romance rumors with model Paige Woolen when they were spotted together on several occasions over Memorial Day Weekend in May. While neither Jax nor Paige, 32, have confirmed their relationship status, Brittany seemingly responded to the dating speculation in an Instagram Stories post shared on May 26.

The mother of one shared a video titled “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor,” which showed a woman horrified by Jax’s actions on the reality series. “Thank you & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Brittany wrote alongside the clip.