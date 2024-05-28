Who Is Paige Woolen? Meet the Model Spotted With Jax Taylor

Four months after Vanderpump Rules couple Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor announced their separation in February 2024, the Michigan native sparked romance rumors with model Paige Woolen. Though Jax himself has yet to confirm the relationship, Brittany seemingly shared her reaction to her estranged husband’s fling.

Who Is Paige Woolen?

Paige rose to fame as the creator of the Instagram account Dudes in the DM, which has more than 78,000 followers. The page, last updated in November 2023, documented her direct messages with men as she tested them to see if they were loyal to their partners. According to Paige, Dudes in the DM became so popular that it was even considered for a television series.

“I was approached by some people to hopefully make this concept into some sort of show,” she said on “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast in April 2021. “So that could be in the works potentially.“

While Dudes in the DM seemingly never panned out as a TV show, Paige did gain television experience elsewhere. In 2023, she appeared on an episode of OFTV’s Miss Match, which saw her meet up with model Jay Gould and play a game of True or False.

Paige is also a model on her personal Instagram page, a TikToker and an OnlyFans content creator.

Paige Woolen/Instagram

Are Paige Woolen and Jax Taylor Dating?

Paige and Jax were spotted together several times over Memorial Day Weekend 2024, sparking rumors of a relationship. They were first seen at The Oaks Tavern in Sherman Oaks on May 24, 2024, and then spent three hours on a lunch outing at the Granville Café in Los Angeles the following day, according to multiple reports. Jax and Paige also went to his and Brittany’s bar, Jax’s Studio City, to celebrate Ariana Madix‘s brother Jeremy Madix‘s birthday that weekend.

Neither Jax nor Paige have confirmed their relationship. However, a few weeks prior to his outings with the model, he told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that he was “not dating” anyone and didn’t see himself dating in the future amid his separation from Brittany.

“I’m not gonna ever date, no. Even if things don’t work out between Brittany and I, I will never ever date or get married again,” he said.

Brittany Cartwright Seemingly Reacted to Jax Taylor and Paige Woolen’s Dating Rumors

Brittany seemingly shared her reaction to her estranged husband’s dating rumors on her Instagram Stories. On May 26, 2024, the Kentucky native shared a video titled “Watching The Valley With Someone Who Is Shocked by Jax Taylor.” The woman in the clip appeared to be horrified by Jax’s actions on the Bravo series.

“Thank you, & just imagine what I’ve been through behind closed doors,” Brittany wrote in the caption.