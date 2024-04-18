Brittany Cartwright Slams Troll's ‘Big Boobs’ Comment

The Valley star Brittany Cartwright put a pause on being the nice girl after she slammed a troll who criticized her cosmetically enhanced breasts.

“Babe those boobs are too big. They make you heavier than you even are,” a fan wrote in the comment section of Brittany’s Wednesday, April 17, Instagram post.

The Vanderpump Rules alum, 35, quipped back, “Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my boobs are big, cool.”

In the photos, Brittany donned a sleek floor-length gown. The black dress had a strapless neckline with a tight corset top and loose-fitting ​cinched bottom half.

In the midst of the negative comments, Brittany’s estranged husband, Jax Taylor, left a little note. Though the message was wordless, the former SUR bartender left a fire and red heart emoji underneath the post. The pair announced their separation in February after four years of marriage.

Early on in her relationship with Jax, 44, Brittany got a breast augmentation in 2016, which was featured during season 4 of Vanderpump Rules. Fans felt uneasy watching Jax pick out which size implant Brittany injected into her body as he was paying for the procedure.

However, that wasn’t the only time the Kentucky native went under the knife.

During the March premiere of The Valley, fans watched Brittany recover from a liposuction operation on her chin. The former Hooters girl underwent the surgery three weeks before filming, which included Morpheus8 [a.k.a micro needling].”

“I’ll just go ahead and say it. Double chins — we call it the turkey gobbler — runs in my family,” Brittany said during the March 14 episode of her and Jax’s “When Reality Hits” podcast. “No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt like I had something there. It wasn’t that invasive. It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time that we started filming.”

Along with altering her appearance surgically, Brittany worked hard to lose a whopping 45 pounds. The Bravo star focused on her health and fitness after giving birth to son Cruz in April 2021 and becoming a Jenny Craig ambassador almost one year later.

“My weight loss and fitness journey has been no secret since having Cruz — I’ve tried EVERYTHING. It is something I’ve struggled with and continues to be a goal I’m working toward,” she wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “Being my healthiest is my top priority as a new mom, and the support of Jenny Craig is going to get me there!! I’ll be following their new Max Up program that is all about providing the right tools and encouragement to create healthier habits so that I can feel empowered to be the best version of myself. Not only am I excited to finally keep up with this little munchkin but I’m ready to start my new chapter in 2022 being physically and mentally healthy.”