Brittany Cartwright wanted to make sure she looked as good on camera as possible for her new Bravo reality series The Valley, which included getting a liposuction makeover.

“Like three weeks before we started filming, I had work done on my double chin. He did a little bit of lipo under my double chin. And then he did this thing called Morpheus8 [a.k.a micro needling],” Brittany, 35, revealed on the Thursday, March 14, episode of her and estranged husband Jax Taylor‘s “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“I’ll just go ahead and say it. Double chins — we call it the turkey gobbler — runs in my family,” she added.

“No matter what I was going through, no matter how much weight I lost, I still felt like I had something there,” the Kentucky native said, adding, “It wasn’t that invasive. It was just under my chin. But my doctors thought that my face would be back to normal by the time that we started filming.”

Unfortunately for Brittany, it didn’t go back to normal and left her looking as if she had a permanent frown.

“It’s going to look like whenever I’m upset or something, that I’ve got like a frowning face,” she explained. “And in the beginning, it was so hilarious because I had to literally put my finger on my bottom lip so that I could speak because my bottom lip would not move up and down.”

“I feel like almost all season long, I’m going to have a frown face,” Brittany despaired about how she will appear on the new Vanderpump Rules spinoff, which debuts on March 19.

MEGA

The former SUR employee said in 2018 she never had any work done to her face, but that its appearance changed with her weight gains and losses. Jax persuaded Brittany to get breast implants in 2016, which was documented on Vanderpump Rules.

“I haven’t had any plastic surgery on my face,” she told Glamour in December 2018. “No matter what I’ve done, I would tell it. I had my boobs done on national TV, so let’s be real. I’m not hiding anything. I had Botox once six months ago. I don’t even know if it’s still in there anymore.”

She added, “I had Kybella under my chin a while ago. But I also lost 25 pounds. I hate when people say I got a nose job or my lips done, because I lose weight in my face.”

Jax and Brittany welcomed their only child, son Cruz, in April 2021. She joined Jenny Craig as a spokesperson eight months after his birth to help with postpartum weight loss.

The Bravolebrity revealed in February 2024 that she had lost 45 pounds. “I love my body and I feel great where I’m at. I’ve learned portion control and intermittent fasting which is so helpful,” she told The Daily Mail.

Brittany stunned fans on February 29, when she revealed she and Jax had split and were living apart after four years of marriage.

“Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” she said on their “When Reality Hits” podcast, adding, “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”