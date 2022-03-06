Grand Central Station’s secret gem just got a major upgrade. After being thoughtfully restored to its original grandeur, The Campbell Bar is ready to show its guests a great time in its refined yet approachable atmosphere.

The Campbell Bar was originally the private office and reception hall of John W. Campbell, a Jazz Age financier in the 1920s. The restoration, spearheaded by the Gerber Group and Ingrao Inc., aimed to maintain the integrity of The Campbell Bar’s historic architecture while also introducing new contemporary design elements.

Photo Credit: Gerber Group

When you walk inside, you can see the Florentine-inspired design that showcases the bar’s legendary allure and ambiance. Be mesmerized by the 25-foot hand-painted ceilings, grand stone fireplace, century-old leaded glass window and original millwork. You can even see Campbell’s very own steel safe still intact. The bar also has updated quartzite accents, bold brass finishes and mohair and leather furnishings.

While admiring the stunning and photo-worthy architecture, you can also indulge in one of their menu’s signature cocktails or plates. The Campbell Bar offers an array of classic and modern cocktails, wine and locally brewed craft beers. They also serve a variety of bar fares and lunch specialties, like small plates, soups, salads and sandwiches.

Photo Credit: Gerber Group

The Campbell Bar is the perfect place to grab a drink and catch up with friends or grab a little nosh before your train leaves. Fans of the original Gossip Girl series may experience a case of deja vu inside.

You can visit The Campbell Bar at 15 Vanderbilt Avenue, just off 43rd Street, nestled inside the iconic Grand Central Terminal. Visit their website to make a reservation or book an event.