This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

In case your français is un peu rouillé, “Vieux Carré” means “Old Square.” As you might’ve already guessed, this “old square” refers to the fabulous French Quarter in New Orleans. However, the “Vieux Carré” isn’t just a fun tourist destination; it’s also the name of one of NOLA’s greatest cocktail creations.

Along with the Sazerac and the Ramos Gin Fizz, the Vieux Carré is a big deal in the Big Easy. Anyone who’d like to add some “French Flair” to their Manhattan will enjoy the splash of Cognac in this Crescent City creation. Plus, since the Vieux Carré calls for a citrus garnish, why not add a touch of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil?

CBD Vieux Carré Recipe

Unlike many other classic cocktails, there’s not a ton of disagreement over how to make a Vieux Carré. Indeed, it’s best to stick as close to the original specs as possible when mixing this drink. Since this cocktail has many contrasting flavors, going overboard with any ingredient could produce an imbalanced cocktail.

Most importantly, always pour equal parts rye whiskey, Cognac, and sweet vermouth in this drink. We’re using ¾ oz in our recipe, but you could up it to 1 oz each if you want an extra boozy drink.

In terms of bitters, some cocktail enthusiasts argue an “authentic” Vieux Carré should have one dash of Angostura and one dash of Peychaud’s. However, it’s OK to use whichever bitters bottle you have on hand.

Ingredients

¾ oz rye whiskey

¾ oz Cognac

1/8 oz Bénédictine

¾ oz sweet vermouth

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Lemon peel

Luxardo cherry

Directions

Pour rye whiskey, Cognac, Bénédictine, and sweet vermouth into a mixing glass

Add Angostura bitters and Tribe CBD oil

Gently place one large ice cube in your glass and stir till well-chilled

Strain into a pre-chilled rocks glass

Garnish with a lemon peel and a cherry

If you’ve read through other CBD cocktail recipes on our blog, you’ve probably run across the ingredient Bénédictine a few times. For those who aren’t aware, Bénédictine is a unique herbal liqueur that was supposedly invented by French Benedictine monks. Like Jägermeister or Fernet-Branca, we don’t know what’s in Bénédictine’s “secret recipe,” but most people say they taste flavors like honey, cinnamon, and berries.

If you’ve never had Bénédictine before, you might want to try it mixed in tonic water or straight. You could even mix half Bénédictine and half hot water to keep you warm on a winter’s day.

Depending on your flavor preferences, you could increase or decrease the Bénédictine in our Vieux Carré recipe. Some people only like to add a dash, while others add as much as ¼ oz of this herbal liqueur.

