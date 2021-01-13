This article was originally published on Blue Ribbon Hemp. To view the original article, click here.

Chronic pain can impact just about anyone following an accident or injury, but seniors sometimes find themselves suffering simple due to the sings of aging. Whether it is arthritis, nerve pain or a disorder like fibromyalgia, long lasting pain can be not only physically debilitating, but also can have emotional effects. For many people, senior citizens included, CBD is gaining popularity as a potential natural approach to pain relief.

There are nearly 16 million adults who suffer from chronic pain according to Georgetown University. Similarly, nearly 50% of people over the age of 65 have been diagnosed with arthritis by their healthcare provider and an estimated 15 million Americans deal with severe joint pain.

Chronic pain can make the simplest of movements and actions unbearable, whether it’s a walk in park, standing to cook a meal or bending over in the garden. Though research is still limited there is promise in the direction of CBD, otherwise known as cannabidiol, having positive impacts on pain and inflammation. Taking CBD could help to manage your pain, making life more enjoyable with ease again.

What Is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds in hemp and cannabis sativa plants. CBD is extracted from cannabis and hemp plant’s flowers, stems and seeds; which can then be isolated, combined or crafted into a variety of CBD products. CBD works directly with the human body’s endocannabinoids system. By interacting with receptors responsible for regulating many bodily functions – such as appetite, mood, pain, sleep cycles and more – CBD can have a positive effect on serotonin levels in the body, while simultaneously binding with receptors in the ECS.

CBD For Pain: Does It Work?

Though CBD is still in the early phases on research, anecdotal evidence points towards a natural alternative to pain relief. For those suffering from chronic pain who have likely tried other forms of treatment, CBD could help. By working with the endocannabinoid system, CBD could help take the edge off your pain and increase muscle relaxation.

There are two primary receptors in the ECS, the CB1 and the CB2. The CB1 receptors are found mostly throughout the central nervous system while the CB2 receptors can be found in the peripheral nervous system. CBD works with the body by entering the bloodstream and similarly the endocannabinoid system to deliver its therapeutic properties. For example, cannabinoids like CBD might target CB1 receptors in the spinal nerves to relieve pain, while they may bind with CB2 receptors in your peripheral nervous system to reduce inflammation caused by an autoimmune disorder.

CBD’s ability to interact with the ECS also could have positive effects on stress levels, sleep cycles and appetite – all of which can be troubled by chronic pain. CBD binds to a number of receptors throughout the human body and brain, potentially providing a variety of therapeutic benefits. Also being a naturally derived compound, CBD could be an ideal alternative to those who rely on medications that could potentially become habit forming or carry additional side effects. As with any changes to your medical or health routine, always consult your doctor or physician.

Find A Trusted Source First

