CBD and hemp have become two popular substances in recent years. But despite their popularity, many people are still confused about the differences and similarities between the two.

Both CBD and hemp are acquired from the cannabis plant family. Hemp products come in a wide variety, including clothes, food, shampoo bars, oils, hand lotion, and more. Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is typically found as oil tinctures, topical ointments, edibles like gummies, and capsules.

Although the confusion and comparison surrounding CBD and hemp continues to grow, we are here to help. Continue reading to learn about the similarities and differences between CBD and hemp!

CBD vs Hemp: What’s the Difference?

CBD and hemp share many similarities, the first one being their derivation from the Cannabaceae

plant family. Cannabis consists of over 120 compounds, which are referred to as cannabinoids. One cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant is CBD. Unlike THC which is often connected to marijuana, CBD does not cause an individual who takes it to get “high.”

The cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant that does make an individual “high” is known as tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. This is the central psychoactive compound found in the cannabis plant.

Now, this is where it gets tricky! Hemp is also a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, but this plant also contains CBD and very low levels of THC. If you’ve been Googling, “Are CBD and hemp different?” or, “Is CBD hemp?”, the answers begin here.

CBD and hemp aren’t entirely different, but their products have some major differences. One of the most common questions surrounding the two centers on CBD oil vs hemp oil.

Hemp Oil

Hemp oil is made by using the seeds from the Cannabis sativa plant, which is domestic to Eastern Asia. A lot of the confusion starts here because, while the hemp plant itself contains CBD, the seeds from the C. sativa plant used to make the oil do not contain CBD.

While the seeds themselves do not contain CBD, they are rich in omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids, gamma-linolenic acid, and additional antioxidants. Seeds from the C. sativa plant are also high in vitamins B and D.

Hemp oil has plenty of benefits, including:

Improved cardiovascular health

Unclogged pores and moisturized skin

Alleviation of menstrual discomfort

Less red, irritated skin

Improved mental health

If hemp oil doesn’t sound like your thing, you might want to learn more about the benefits of hemp flower.

CBD Oil

CBD oil is made entirely differently than hemp or hemp seed oil. The process of making CBD oil involves the leaves, stalks, and flowers of the C. sativa plant.

Typically, there are three types of CBD available:

Full-spectrum CBD, which includes all cannabinoids (even THC, but in very low levels)

Broad-spectrum CBD, which has some cannabinoids (not including THC)

CBD isolate oil, which contains nothing other than CBD

While researchers are still discovering the therapeutic benefits of using CBD oil, here are seven benefits of CBD oil backed by research:

Pain relief

Potential to relieve symptoms of anxiety and depression

Alleviation of cancer symptoms

Diabetes prevention

Substance abuse treatment

Potential to reduce acne

Treatment of neurological disorders

CBD oil continues to gain traction in the world of wellness, with its properties in relieving pain and neuroprotectivity, you can’t go wrong with trying CBD oil.

Hemp vs CBD Oil: Which Is Right for You?

After reading, you may have a sense of which oil is right for you. The answer could be trial and error between the two, or you may want to try a completely different product.

The battle between CBD vs hemp is a long one. Trying a variety of hemp and CBD products will leave you knowing what’s best for your mind and body.