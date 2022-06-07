Thanks to Cole Sprouse, there’s a full moon! The actor bared it all on Instagram in a NSFW photo shared with fans on Tuesday, June 7.

“Good morning to my publicity team,” the Riverdale star, 29, captioned a photo of himself looking like he just woke up. Cole’s mirror selfie showed off an apparently Photoshopped version of his bare butt, making it larger than life. Also visible in the picture was the former Disney Channel star’s new facial hair.

Upon seeing the photo, some of Cole’s famous friends took to the comments section and shared their opinion about his nearly naked photo. Skeet Ulrich, who played his dad on Riverdale, commented a series of cry-laughing face emojis. Even Netflix got in on the fun with the streaming service’s official account writing, “The way I screamed.”

Various fans also commented “Cole Kardashian” on the post, referring to his enlarged behind in the snap.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the actor isn’t a frequent social media user, the photos he posts are often worth the wait. However, Cole has been vocal in the past about dealing with fan backlash online. He slammed social media users in September 2021 after they reported a photo of his girlfriend Ari Fournier, which was eventually removed from the platform “for violence and incitement.” At the time, the CW star shared a screenshot of the photo removal notification on Instagram Stories alongside a caption that read, “These kids are insane.”

Months prior, Cole joked in a separate Instagram Stories post from July 2021 that it was “time to piss off the 14yos again” when sharing snaps of Ari on social media.

Cole spoke about social media incidents during an interview with GQ Hype from March.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it gets taken down pretty immediately,” he shared. “Even on my other friends’ accounts, it gets taken down.”

Because of his status as a public figure, Cole only shares rare details about his various romances. However, his past relationship with Lili Reinhart made tons of headlines while they were together. The Riverdale costars dated on-and-off for a few years before announcing their final split in 2020.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” the Big Daddy star wrote on Instagram in August 2020. “What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but the utmost love and happiness moving forward. All I’ll say about it, anything else you hear doesn’t matter.”