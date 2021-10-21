This article was originally published on CBD Hemp and Oils. To view the original article, click here.

A growing number of health conditions are being treated with cannabidiol (CBD). What type of cannabinoid is best for asthma? When asthma flares up, it causes wheezing, coughing, and other breathing problems as a result of underlying inflammation of the airways. Studies have shown that CBD has anti-inflammatory properties that may help in lowering inflammation levels.

In this article, we will take a look at whether CBD oil can help in managing your asthma.

CBD For Asthma

Because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, CBD is gaining popularity. There is also some evidence to suggest that it may be more neuroprotective than vitamins C and E. Your lungs may become less sensitive to asthma triggers as a result of using CBD oil. The result is less coughing and flare-ups.

According to a 2019 study, when mice were induced with allergic asthma, CBD reduced inflammation and hyperresponsiveness in the airways. To determine whether CBD oil is an effective treatment for allergy-induced asthma, more human studies are needed. As per the experts and the results of many studies conducted with various CBD products, it can be beneficial to put a few drops of CBD oil under your tongue and then swallow it. Smoking or vaping CBD is not recommended to control CBD as it can lead to irritation of the airway.

Are There Any Side Effects?

It is well-known that CBD offers a wide range of health benefits, including managing asthma. However, the use of CBD oil may also cause some side effects, especially when you take it in high doses. It was found that taking more than 1,500 mg of CBD oil per day may cause diarrhea, fatigue, dry mouth, low blood pressure, etc.

Bottom Line

The human clinical studies on CBD oil and asthma are very limited and therefore it is impossible to determine the proper dosage for asthma. It’s up to you and your doctor to decide how much CBD oil to add to your asthma treatment regimen. A variety of factors, including the type of product and your body weight, influence the right dosage for you. It’s entirely possible that your doctor will change the dosage based on how you respond to the treatment. Keep in mind that up to 1500 mg of CBD per day has been found safe for human use.

