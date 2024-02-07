Donna Kelce likely won’t be watching the Super Bowl with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and revealed she will probably enjoy the game from the stands.

“You can understand that the boxes in Vegas are multimillion dollars, so I have a feeling I’m not in a box,” Donna, 71, said about where she plans to watch the game while appearing on the Wednesday, February 7, episode of Today. “I have a feeling I’m in the stands.”

While Taylor, 34, has not revealed where she will be sitting at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, she will likely be seated in a suite. However, fans won’t be surprised if the “Cruel Summer” singer invites Travis’ family into the suite because she has watched games with them in the past.

Travis, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs solidified themselves a spot at the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers following their victory against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28. After Taylor watched the game with her and Travis’ friends, she made her way to the field with Donna and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, to congratulate the tight end.

Not only did Taylor admire Travis as he gave a victory speech, but the couple also packed on the PDA and seemingly said they “love” each other on the field.

Taylor has gotten to know Donna, Ed, 72, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, ever since they confirmed their romance in September 2023. It seems that the Kelce family approves of Taylor, and have even shared their experiences with the “Foolish One” singer during interviews.

“They’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets,” Donna said about the couple during an interview with Access Hollywood in November 2023. “They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Ed recently admitted he didn’t recognize Taylor the first time they met. “When Travis has a lot of friends coming into town to the game, everyone meets at his house, although he’s not there,” the Kelce patriarch explained while appearing on Audacy’s 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland on January 26. “Taylor walks in with a security guy, and I look at her, and I say [to my girlfriend], ‘Oh my god, I know this kid, but I don’t know what her name is.’ Jeez, you know, like a real idiot. And [my girlfriend] says, ‘You don’t know her? This is Taylor Swift, you idiot.’”

Taylor is likely happy she has hit it off with Travis’ parents, as an insider exclusively told Life & Style that her romance with the professional athlete feels like her “first fun, normal, healthy relationship.”

“This is what Taylor has waited for. She is totally in love with Travis and has told friends he’s the one,” the source continued, adding that he “makes her feel special and appreciated and plans romantic nights together.”

The insider went on to explain that an important part of their relationship comes from the mutual respect they have for each other’s careers. “Since both are at the top of their professions, they understand the dedication the other person has to their work,” the source explained. “They don’t have to explain anything to each other because they just get it. They can give each other space without any jealousy or hard feelings.”