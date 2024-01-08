When it comes to Taylor Swift‘s squad, one of the original members and longest lasting friendships has been with Selena Gomez. The pair have attended awards shows together, hit the town on nights out and have been there to celebrate each other’s greatest achievements.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way,” Taylor said in a 2020 interview. “I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”

Selena responded, “It’s been proven year after year and in every moment of my life that she is one of my best friends in the world.”

