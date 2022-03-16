Farm-to-table dining is all the rage right now. And who wouldn’t want to enjoy a rustic and locally sourced meal while overlooking the beautiful cityscape that New York City has to offer? That’s what BLACKBARN restaurant has to offer.

BLACKBARN is an American restaurant that serves local, artisanal food in the comfort of a modern barn while overlooking the beautiful grounds of Madison Square Park. BLACKBARN’s menu sources most of its ingredients from local farmers, giving their seasonal dishes the freshest ingredients available.

Images courtesy of Black Barn Restaurant

Whether you want to stop in for their Happy Hour specials or enjoy a decadent weekend brunch, BLACKBARN has something for everyone on their extensive menus. You can view their brunch, lunch, tavern, dinner and wine list menus online.

BLACKBARN also offers a variety of private experiences and events for you to enjoy. You can schedule a souffle-making class, a spot at their exclusive chef’s table, tours and more. If you want to do a wine or whiskey tasting, BLACKBARN offers that as well.

Images courtesy of Black Barn Restaurant

If you’re looking for a venue to host a special event, BLACKBARN also has an event space that accommodates parties from 12 to 110 guests. If your event needs more space, you can reserve the restaurant for an evening to accommodate up to 450 guests. BLACKBARN also offers catering services and can create a custom menu for your event.

BLACKBARN restaurant is located at 9 E. 26th Street. You can make a reservation by phone or email. Visit their website for more information.