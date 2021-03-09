This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

For decades, the Blushing Bride has been the go-to cocktail for bridal showers and wedding receptions. However, that doesn’t mean you have to “tie the knot” to enjoy this delicious ruby-red cocktail. Indeed, the Blushing Bride is a beautiful drink to commemorate any special occasion…even if that’s just getting through another workday!

To make this bubbly drink extra bright, we’ve decided to add a dropperful of our citrus-flavored CBD oil. Just a touch of CBD is all you need to add some serious chill to this lovely drink.

CBD Blushing Bride Recipe

Grenadine is the key ingredient that gives the Blushing Bride its distinctive red color. In fact, mixologists have often turned to this pomegranate-based simple syrup to add some color to their cocktails. A few famous grenadine-infused recipes we’ve listed on our blog include the CBD tequila sunrise and the Shirley Temple.

While it might seem daunting to make grenadine for the first time, it’s one of the simplest simple syrup renditions to make at home. In fact, you could read our full DIY grenadine recipe on this CBD Zombie post.

FYI: if you don’t care for grenadine’s flavor, there’s an easy way to keep your bride blushing without this ingredient. Instead of pouring grenadine, simply add ½ oz of cranberry juice!

Ingredients

~4 oz champagne

½ oz peach schnapps

½ oz grenadine

½ dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Directions

Pour peach schnapps and grenadine in a pre-chilled champagne flute

Add champagne

Top with Tribe CBD oil

You could go out of your mind researching all of the Blushing Bride variations on the Internet. Interestingly, there are dozens of Blushing Bride cocktails that aren’t even “blushing” (i.e., they’re not red). Indeed, some bartenders like to get fancy and serve a rainbow-colored variety of this drink to partygoers.

For instance, some people add the Japanese liqueur Midori rather than grenadine to create a bright green drink. If you want to add a little blue to your bridal shower, why not use blue curacao in a few Blushing Brides? You could go crazy experimenting with different liqueurs to change up this drink’s color.

Although the Blushing Bride doesn’t call for a garnish, many bartenders keep a fresh flower on hand for a festive decoration. You could also add a few pomegranate seeds or even a frozen peach wedge to give your cocktails some Instagram glam.

Could CBD Get Rid of Your “Party Anxiety?”

Along with joint pain relief, a common reason customers use CBD is for help with anxiety. Although we’re still learning the science behind CBD and stress, a few studies suggest it may help people with certain mental conditions. For instance, one study out of Japan found CBD oil helped students with social anxiety more than a placebo pill (and we all know just how stressful high school can be!).

While CBD is no substitute for professional mental health, it might be an excellent adjunct therapy. Be sure to ask your doctor whether you could safely add Tribe CBD oil to your treatment regime.