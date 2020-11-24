This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Is Garden of Life’s CBD Legit? – A Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlight

The popularity of CBD in health, wellness fields and beyond is ever on the rise. Cannabidiol, also known as CBD, is one of many compounds naturally derived from cannabis and hemp plants. It has been found to contain vital antioxidants and strong anti-inflammatory properties that show beneficial for things from anxiety and stress relief to pain management and aid. CBD produced within the United States must come from a cannabis or hemp plants containing less then 0.3% THC (the psychoactive compound commonly associated with marijuana), allowing CBD to be legally sold and distributed.

There are countless products to choose from when it comes to CBD on the market these days, especially when looking to buy CBD online. When it comes to finding quality CBD products, fact checking with third-party lab test results is the best way to ensure a legitimate CBD purchase. Real Tested CBD is a leading name in the world of CBD product reviews and independent lab testing. We give you with everything you need to know before buying CBD online, from pesticide and solvent test results to potency and label claim fact-checking. Turn to Real Tested CBD and our expert score card rating system to get the best CBD product for individual needs, in just about any form you can think of. Today we bring you a few of Garden of Life’s CBD products, a well-known and trusted brand in the wellness world.

Garden of Life CBD

Garden of Life Whole Hemp Extract Liquid Drops – 50mg

First we have Garden of Life’s 50mg CBD oil drops. These CBD drops received an acceptable recommendation from our expert review, coming in just under the label claim’s CBD amount. This oil is THC-free, making it an ideal choice for anyone with drug testing concerns. However, this oil is missing some of the rare cannabinoids we like to see from a “whole hemp” extract, including CBN, CBG, and CBC. Garden of Life’s 50mg tincture did pass both solvent and pesticide tests with flying colors, landing it in our top 25 reviewed Best Broad-Spectrum CBD Oils Category.

Garden of Life CBD Pet Whole Hemp Extract Liquid Drops – 20mg

Garden of Life’s CBD Pet 20mg oil is next, with an expert review score of 75 and an acceptable recommendation from our specialists. This CBD oil made for your furry friends tests just above the label claim amount with over 650mg of CBD. This oil is THC-free but also is lacking the rare cannabinoids we want to see, limiting the ability for an entourage effect. This oil has a good dollar value, meaning you are paying just $0.06 per mg of active CBD. Passing both the solvent and pesticide tests, this CBD oil is a safe bet to give your pets. Another bonus is the free shipping and fast delivery time of these CBD oil drops for pets, ranking within our top 15 in the Best CBD Oils for Pets category.

Garden of Life Whole Hemp Extract Soft-gels – 30mg

Last, but certainly not least, is Garden of Life’s 30mg CBD soft-gels. These soft-gels tested just above the label claimed CBD amount, and does also include a significant amount of THC. If you have drug test concerns, these may not be the soft-gels for you. Though there is THC present, these soft-gels are missing other rare cannabinoids commonly found in “whole hemp” products. Our expert review awards these CBD soft-gels an acceptable recommendation and a score of 66, and a spot in our top 50 Best CBD Capsules category.

Finding a reliable CBD product online can be made easy by turning to third party lab test results. Ensure you are actually getting your bang for your buck and purchasing a legit CBD product that works for you or your pets. When it comes to Garden of Life, a well-known name for all thing health and wellness, the quality and reliability of their CBD products is definitely there. Overall, we recommend Garden of Life CBD as a reliable source. Always turn to Real Tested CBD for your most reliable and unbiased product reviews. For more Real Tested CBD Brand Spotlights, click here.